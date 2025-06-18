Massive new facility will bring low-cost power to thousands of homes: 'A great win-win'

"Probably the most cost-effective new power available."

Indiana is stepping up its solar game with a massive 1.3 gigawatt solar farm set to power 200,000 homes once it's fully operational.

According to Electrek, the Mammoth Solar project, which was developed by Doral Renewables and constructed by Bechtel, is located in northern Indiana. As Bechtel reported, it's "one of the largest solar facilities in the U.S." and will play an important role in bringing clean, affordable energy to residents across Indiana.

Mammoth is expected to increase solar capacity in the state by more than 20% and will come online in three phases — Mammoth South, Mammoth Central I, and Mammoth Central II — to deliver 900 megawatts of clean energy capacity.

In May, Doral gave Bechtel the green light to proceed on the next phase of the project, and construction is moving full speed ahead. Now, the company can begin permanent construction on essential components of the solar farm, including power cables, substations, and, of course, the solar panels.

According to Doral, the first phase of the project, Mammoth North, is already online and generates 400 megawatts of energy for up to 75,000 homes.

Over the next two years, Bechtel will install an additional two million solar panels and incorporate agrivoltaics, which will include "integrating on-site livestock grazing and crop cultivation around the panels" once the project is complete in 2027. This dual-use approach benefits both farmers and solar developers and minimizes the impact on natural resources.

When Mammoth's full potential is unleashed, it should reduce energy costs for locals and provide more grid stability. It's also expected to bring over 1,200 jobs to the area, including around 15% reserved for apprenticeships that will provide on-the-job training.

Massive solar projects are also instrumental in helping us transition away from dirty fuels, such as oil and gas, that are driving up global temperatures and polluting the planet.

As for the Mammoth project, Electrek readers were impressed with the agrivoltaics initiatives and noted its many benefits.

"Agrivoltaics kills the argument that agricultural land is being sacrificed for PV. Many recent studies show that the land actually becomes more productive," one person said.

"Yes, agrivoltaics are a great win-win. Solar farms are crushing it now, and is probably the most cost-effective new power available," another shared.

