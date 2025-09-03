Lawmakers issue major warning on potential product ban: 'It's no longer if … but when'

"We will have to be prepared to face legal action against us."

Malaysian lawmakers are raising concerns over vape products contaminated with illicit drugs, as reported by Business Today.

During a debate session for the 12th Malaysia Plan, Dr. Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen of Kuching City put pressure on the government to protect its citizens as neighboring countries have done.

"It's no longer if we ban, but when we ban," the country's Health Ministry declared. It also expressed an interest in prohibiting vaping as an "open system" — unregulated — because products have been vulnerable to contamination.

As if the scientifically accepted detrimental health effects of vaping are not enough to deter individuals from taking it up, Yii Lee Wuen raised the issue of contamination with drugs such as etomidate.

According to the BBC, etomidate is an anesthetic that has risen in popularity as a vape product in nearby Singapore, where strict punishments have now been enacted for use of the drug.

Malaysia has already introduced Act 852, the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024. It was enacted to protect the public from exposure to tobacco and vape products through strict controls on sales, advertising, and public displays of products, as well as prohibiting online and vending machine sales and requiring graphic health warnings.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

In addition to being a health threat to humans, vaping is no friend to the environment. Single-use vape cartridges are often discarded improperly, which is contributing to a growing e-waste problem.

The plastic parts of vapes can take hundreds of years to decompose, and the lithium-ion batteries become a potential fire hazard when they are discarded on the streets or not properly recycled.

Vape litter can also be the source of soil contamination, posing risks to wildlife and humans.

Responsible disposal of vapes could help mitigate the environmental impacts, and increased awareness and consideration about the health conditions associated with smoking and vaping could help deter people from taking up the habit.

The Malaysian ban on vaping could be a positive step toward human health and environmental responsibility. Government officials are framing it as an essential matter for public health and national interest that transcends politics.

The Health Ministry wants to be sure to cover all the bases, stating, "We are responsible … if we suddenly ban, while we have developed Act 852, then we will have to be prepared to face legal action against us."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.