Mazda unveils bold new 'Knight Rider' model: 'Deepen the bond between people and cars'

"Acting like a close companion, it is capable of engaging in natural conversation and suggesting destinations."

Mazda's latest vehicle offerings push range limits and could redefine how cars interact with drivers.

The well-known brand provided the most details about its Vision X-Coupe, a hybrid that debuted at an October exhibition in Japan. It looks like a sleek silver bullet — with curves that seem inspired by classic roadsters — and has the performance to match. The sports model provides about 500 horsepower and 100 miles in electric-only mode.

The range jumps to nearly 500 miles when the gas engine and battery work in tandem. There are also hints about an interesting fuel billed as a cleaner alternative to gas.

"By combining carbon-neutral fuel derived from microalgae with … proprietary CO2 capture technology … the vehicle contributes to reducing [air pollution] the more it's driven," according to the news release.

Hybrids prevent thousands of pounds of tailpipe gases annually compared to combustion engine-only rides. But fully electric vehicles are cleaner yet — even in states that mostly use coal or gas to generate electricity — because EVs contribute no exhaust to your neighborhood air, the U.S. Department of Energy reported.

Tiny pollution particles in smog are widely linked to human health problems. An international team that included Texas A&M experts studied how it's harming organs and potentially causing birth defects.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

What's more, EVs don't require spark plugs or oil changes, among a list of service costs that can be axed, contributing to the $1,500 in yearly savings you can bank if you make the switch.

Mazda also debuted the unique Vision X-Compact, which resembles an Abarth. It's designed to "deepen the bond between people and cars" with empathetic artificial intelligence that calls to mind KITT from "Knight Rider."

Mazda's goal is for people to form "heartfelt" relationships with their cars.

"Acting like a close companion, it is capable of engaging in natural conversation and suggesting destinations," according to the release.

Mazda didn't detail the compact's fuel source or timeline details about either vehicle.

Other automakers have rolled out interesting concepts, including one from Chinese brand Nio that can shake snow off itself. Ford is considering introducing a hybrid Mustang to its lineup, too.

Already-available EVs deliver cleaner, quieter travel with ranges commonly approaching 300 miles or more. And many states offer perks for buying and charging the rides, all per Kelley Blue Book.

Savings can be augmented with home solar, as the panels provide free solar energy for charging. The Cool Down's Solar Explorer will help you get started by curating quotes and finding the best installer, potentially saving you up to $10,000.

As for charging, plugging in at home is cheaper than using a public hook-up, according to Qmerit. It's another free resource that compares instant installation estimates, specifically for Level 2 chargers. The units are perfect for safe overnight charging between your daily travels.

Meanwhile, at Mazda, leadership seems committed to developing inventive options for motorists.

"Mazda believes that the joy of driving can be a force for positive change for society and the planet," CEO Masahiro Moro said in the release.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.