Maine senator warns $66.8 billion utility deal would hand one company too much power

The transaction would form the largest regulated electric utility in the world.

U.S. Sen. Angus King of Maine is pressing federal regulators to stop NextEra Energy's $66.8 billion attempt to buy Dominion Energy, putting the proposed utility merger under fresh pressure.

The warning adds to a broader debate over whether a single company should be allowed to control such a large share of the electricity system on which millions of people depend.

What happened?

According to Reuters, in a letter to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, King asked the agency to turn down NextEra Energy's acquisition of Dominion Energy, saying it would place too much influence over power generation, transmission, and regional electricity markets in one company's hands.

The outlet noted that, if approved, the transaction would form the largest regulated electric utility in the world.

Reuters said Virginia-based Dominion Energy serves the world's largest concentration of data centers, a notable factor as electricity use begins rising again after about two decades of slow growth.

King said the sheer scale of the combined business is what makes the proposal troubling.

"A single firm with that mix of merchant generation, regulated generation, transmission, and load-pocket exposure has powerful incentives and tools to shape regional markets in its favor," King wrote in the letter, as Reuters reported.

He cited the companies' combined 110 gigawatts of generating capacity along with what he described as the country's largest natural gas-fired fleet and second-largest nuclear operations.

Why does it matter?

When one company gains outsized control over electricity supply and infrastructure, competition can weaken, smaller companies may have a hard time entering the market, and customers already struggling with utility bills could face higher costs.

Reuters noted that data centers' enormous power needs, together with the electrification of transportation and other industries, are pushing demand higher. In that environment, the companies controlling major parts of the grid could gain more sway over electricity prices, reliability, and which energy projects move forward.

King also accused NextEra, as Reuters noted, of undermining cleaner-power competition in New England through lobbying efforts.

If regulators determine that the merger could limit competition or steer markets toward the interests of one dominant company, the effects could stretch beyond monthly bills and shape how quickly cheaper and cleaner energy options reach communities.

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