Residents fight new threat after huge toxic foam spill: 'Worst nightmare'

A Maine community that recently suffered what is being dubbed one of the worst chemical discharges in state history is now fighting back against a potential sludge treatment plant.

What's happening?

In 2024, 1,600 gallons of toxic foam containing perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or "forever chemicals," spilled onto Naval Air Station near Brunswick, Maine. Now, as Maine Morning Star reported, residents of this town of around 22,000 are concerned about Delaware-based Viridi Energy's plans to reopen a processing site for sewage sludge in the same neighborhood.

At a town hall meeting, resident Sandra Carslick said a "bad dream" would become a "worst nightmare" if the plan came to fruition. The publication added that community members were "overwhelmingly concerned about the project and its potential to bring more harmful chemicals into the area." Several state and federal representatives also expressed concerns about the plan.

Why is this plan concerning?

The PFAS spill has already prompted health concerns for the community, Maine Morning Star reported. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, PFAS exposure can lead to serious health impacts such as decreased fertility, increased risk of some cancers, reduced ability of the body's immune system to fight infection, and increased cholesterol levels.

Meanwhile, the proposed processing plant would bring in about 85,000 tons of sludge, also known as biosolids, from across Maine and possibly other states, the publication reported, noting that the EPA has found more than 700 chemicals in sewage sludge, including PFAS. In fact, the agency recently determined that sewage sludge used for fertilizer is linked to health risks such as cancer in nearby communities and those who consume tainted food from these farms.

What's being done about sludge and PFAS?

Representatives of Viridi tried to convince residents that the company was taking safety seriously and that there would be protocols to prevent spills at the site, which would convert much of the sludge into renewable natural gas.

Maine has already taken action on PFAS-laden toxic sludge by banning its use on farm fields in 2022. Other states have also looked into the effects of biosolids, with South Carolina recently testing water near sludge sites. The three-year study by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control found that two-thirds of tests contained one or both of the two most common forever chemicals — perfluorooctanoic acid and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid — and officials called for action from the state.

Meanwhile, scientists are working on new methods to eliminate PFAS from our drinking water. For instance, one group of researchers found a new way to break down PFOA and PFOS in less than an hour by using hydrogen and ultraviolet light. Another team demonstrated a promising method that zaps these compounds by using light waves and a catalyst.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.