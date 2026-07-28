If subscribers begin to see these programs as unreliable, growth could slow.

Around 1,800 community solar customers in Maine lost what they thought were earned bill credits after solar power project developers failed to pay state fees, according to pv magazine.

Subscribers were then charged the full cost of their electricity bills

What happened?

Several project owners missed mandatory fee payments, so electric utility companies paused credits for certain subscribers, pv magazine reported. The fees are required monthly by the state's Net Energy Billing program.

As Maine's community solar market expanded, these recurring charges were established to revise tariff rates and recover program costs. The fees are determined by project capacity, and they are meant to cover administration while accounting for grid-cost shifts associated with subscriber generation.

Utilities including Central Maine Power and Versant Power stopped applying generation credits to bills for projects tied to sponsors that had not made those payments. That meant subscribers expecting savings were billed standard electricity rates instead.

In federal court in Maine, 11 solar asset owners sued the Maine Public Utilities Commission, arguing that the monthly charges were applied retroactively, are unconstitutional, and hurt project economics.

Why does it matter?

Community solar is often promoted as a practical option for renters, low-income households, and people whose roofs are not suitable for solar panels. However, as bill credits disappear, even for a limited time, customers end up absorbing the financial fallout from disputes they did not create.

These unexpectedly higher electricity bills can add stress to household budgets, especially during periods of heavy energy use. It can also cause people to lose trust in programs that are designed to make cleaner, cheaper energy available more widely.

If subscribers begin to see these programs as unreliable, growth could slow.

What's being done?

State officials are tracking sponsor compliance and outstanding balances, and the Maine Office of the Public Advocate is monitoring the situation. Delinquent sponsors must pay what they owe, pv magazine reported.

Central Maine Power and Versant Power are expected to retroactively restore the withheld credits once sponsors pay their outstanding balances. While it does not erase the immediate strain of higher electricity costs, it should fix the billing shortfall over time.

The episode could also increase pressure on regulators and developers to strengthen consumer protections so customers are not left in limbo when project owners and state agencies clash over compliance or costs.

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