  • Business Business

Officials crack down on policy banning certain items at world-famous temple: 'With immediate effect'

This policy was first introduced in 2018 by the Patna High Court.

by Michelle Rochniak
This policy was first introduced in 2018 by the Patna High Court.

Photo Credit: iStock

Officials reinforced a plastic ban at the Mahābodhi Mahāvihāra, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, in Bodh Gaya, Bihar, India earlier this month.

This policy was first introduced in 2018 by the Patna High Court, per Buddhistdoor Global

The court showed concern for Muchalinda Lake, the body of water near the temple. Plastic bags used to contain food products purchased from nearby vendors eventually made their way into the lake, threatening local wildlife.

The Bodhgaya Temple Management Committee announced in 2023 that Mahāvihāra would be a "waste-free and plastic-free zone," and The Times of India reported that the site would upcycle flowers into charcoal-free incense sticks.

A notification from the committee secretary earlier this month stated, "BTMC has decided to reinforce the earlier decision to strictly ban the entry and use of … all plastic items inside the premises of Mahāvihāra with immediate effect."

While the BTMC is doing something incredible for the environment, other temples have struggled with adjusting to plastic bans while meeting their devotees' needs.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

The Bangalore Mirror reported in 2016 that some temples, including Vinayaka in Yelahanka New Town, Karnataka, found it difficult to offer affordable poojas to devotees. This was mostly because they had to switch to aluminum foil instead of using plastic cups to contain prasadam.

"Devotees believe their pooja is never complete without prasadam," Satyanarayana Sharma, a temple priest, told the Mirror. "With no plastic available, we requested devotees to bring their own boxes. However, many of them wouldn't do so. … To avoid unnecessary problems, we have discontinued several pooja services."

An official for another temple, Mutturayaswamy, said they were looking into using cloth bags to contain prasadam for devotees.

Do you think the government should ban gas-powered lawn tools?

No way 🙅

Definitely 💯

Only certain tools 🤔

I don't know 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

As for Mahāvihāra, the BTMC secretary said, per the Times, "As an alternative, all are requested to use environmentally friendly paper and cloth bags, bamboo baskets, terracotta bowls and handmade snacks for offerings."

While it is unclear if Mahāvihāra will adjust the containers it may offer, the BTMC is looking to install solar panels both at Mahāvihāra and its office as it continues to introduce green practices to the temple.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x