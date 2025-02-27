A user on Reddit's r/fsu started a discussion questioning a long-running conspiracy theory about a world-renowned laboratory having the ability to influence the weather.

The laboratory in question is the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory in Tallahassee, Florida, known as the MagLab. MagLab is the largest magnet laboratory in the world, and scientists from various countries come to conduct experiments on their magnets for research purposes.

According to the Reddit post, MagLab frequently gets mentioned in discourses about the weather with a theory that it has an effect on the weather, specifically that it can make rainfall over the Tallahassee area lighter than surrounding areas.

The MagLab is aware of the rumors and has repeatedly clarified that its magnetic research has no measurable or proven effect on rainfall or weather patterns.

In truth, the MagLab doesn't even specialize in research related to weather. In 2017, former MagLab director Greg Boebinger said in an interview with the Tallahassee Democrat that people may have gotten the idea that their laboratory can affect the weather because of the strong forces in their magnetic fields.

However, Boebinger went on to debunk the theory, saying that the energy they produce from and control in their magnetic fields is "nothing compared to the amount of energy in the smallest of thunderstorms." Boebinger told the Democrat that hurricanes are "way out of our league."

While conspiracy theories can make for interesting conversation topics, they can also have a negative impact on both humans and the environment. For example, when hurricane conspiracy theories go viral, there's a risk of spreading misinformation and undermining trust in experts and authorities. When conspiracy theories spread unchecked, people can mistake them for facts, fueling misinformation.

On a more positive note, it seems that the Redditor's question about the MagLab weather rumor somewhat clears it up. Some users helpfully contributed to the conversation by explaining that the rumor was a joke.

One user replied to the thread explaining that it was a conspiracy theory that became a "local long-running joke" about how the magnets can repel bad weather.

Another user replied to the Reddit thread, saying that "it's just a joke" and that it makes it easier for people to cope with tough times.

