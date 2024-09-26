Influencer stunned after unboxing ridiculous makeup PR package from major beauty company: 'This is wild'

"Usually a brand will ask me before they send something."

Many companies send products to influencers in the hope of an endorsement. This can be a practical exchange where both parties get something they want. However, beauty influencer Olivia Marcus (@olivialmarcus) recently had a negative experience in this realm with cosmetic brand MAC.

What happened?

Marcus posted a two-minute video about her experience on her TikTok account.

"Getting sent free PR is one of the many privileges of my job, and it can be great," she says in the video.

However, there's one step in that process that's crucial to a good experience.

"Usually a brand will ask me before they send something," Marcus says.

That's not what happened with a large box from MAC. It was unsolicited and was even sent to an old address because the company failed to get Marcus's shipping information.

But worse, it was what Marcus called "one of the most wasteful pieces of PR."

MAC's shipment contained a box, which held wasteful and polluting Styrofoam packaging, which held a giant plastic container in the shape of a lipstick tube.

"Then I opened the giant plastic lipstick that I have no use for. Nobody has a use for this," Marcus says. "And it was filled with lipstick, but also confetti, which exploded out all over my apartment floor."

Marcus spends a good portion of the video just fishing makeup samples out of the excessive amount of confetti.

"I have an entire box filled with confetti and glitter," she says. "People send this to people they don't like … it's called glitter bombing."

At the end, Marcus is left with nineteen tubes of MACximal lipstick. She says two would have been enough.

"This is wild," said a commenter. "I have heard so many content creators speak about the wastefulness of companies' PR — and they haven't changed a thing!"

Why is MAC's packaging important?

The Styrofoam, giant lipstick tube, and confetti are all unnecessary forms of plastic waste. Plastic is terrible for people and the planet because it breaks down into microplastics, which contaminate the environment and even the human bloodstream with potentially serious health effects.

Plus, it's just rude to make that much of a mess in the recipient's house.

Is MAC doing anything about this?

MAC has made efforts in other areas to reduce the plastic it puts into the environment. On its website, the company boasted of 30 years of recycling and said, "Today 50% of our packaging is recyclable, refillable, reusable, recycled, or recoverable."

It also has a recycling program for empty cosmetic containers, which will either refill them, recycle them, or burn them for energy.

That still leaves a lot of plastic that ends up in landfills, however.

What can I do about plastic waste?

Whenever possible, look for cosmetics and other products that use less plastic. Some brands offer plastic-free alternatives to traditional products.

If you do buy plastic items, take advantage of recycling programs whenever possible. Some offer incentives like free products or store credit.

