Residents outraged over refinery plan that could put community in danger: 'I believe it should not be accepted'

When restrictions on polluters can be worked around to the detriment of a community, those who step up are the voices of change.

Residents of Channelview, Texas, have grown increasingly concerned as the nearby LyondellBasell refinery plans to buy pollution credits to continue to expand, despite its history of releasing ozone-forming pollution.

What's happening?

Pollution credits are designed to allow companies to reduce their pollution and earn credits, which they can then choose to sell to other companies. However, critics say some companies exploit them when shuttering plants profit from old permits, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Those living in and around Channelview are "most concerned about the accumulation of emissions on their doorsteps," rather than the shutdown of a plant up to a few counties away.

While company representatives claimed that it would follow regulations so that the regional ozone would decrease with the purchase of the credits, environmental activists weren't quick to buy the argument.

One such advocate, Jennifer Hadayia, the director of Air Alliance Houston, said that since the credits were typically bought from facilities that already planned to shut down or cut production, "it just makes it a wash."

FROM OUR PARTNER Achieve extraordinary health and save 25% off with these clean vitamins and supplements Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine with bestselling probiotics, collagen, vitamins, and protein — all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers. And for a limited time, get 25% off specific Garden of Life products with code Back2Garden. Learn more

One 40-year resident of Channelview, Mario Martinez, summed up community concerns: "If Lyondell cannot do without buying credits to stay under their thresholds, I believe it should not be accepted for our personal health."

Why is a potential LyondellBasell expansion concerning?

Ground-level ozone can cause several adverse health effects, especially for those in constant proximity to it.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, people experiencing long-term exposure, like those in Channelview, are at an increased risk of developing asthma and other lung-related issues. Additionally, ozone can damage airways and make deeper breathing a struggle.

Though those who are predisposed to health concerns, like the elderly or children, are most affected by consistent ozone exposure, studies have shown that even perfectly healthy adults experience declines in quality of life as a direct result of ground-level ozone. This is frequently caused by the emissions that companies like LyondellBasell create.

What are Channelview residents doing about this?

Those in the Channelview community came together to write a letter directly to LyondellBasell, detailing some of their most pressing concerns.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the letter addressed "recurring high levels of benzene" at the outer limits of the refinery.

It also shared concerns for the 130,000 people who live within a five-mile radius of the Lyondell facility. The letter noted that benzene "is associated with leukemia and other cancers, systemic toxicity of blood and the immune system, and harm to the developing fetus during pregnancy."

According to the news report, some community advocates "appreciated some of what LyondellBasell had done to build trust over its 67 years in the neighborhood," but they still challenged the expansion and called for LyondellBasell to limit its emissions and pollution credit purchasing.

As ground ozone causes detriment to human health, even those not living near places with direct emissions can take care to stay safe from toxins in their everyday lives.

Exploring critical climate issues, such as ozone pollution, can help people stay informed about environmental concerns, including the pollution from the facility in Channelview, and encourage advocacy within communities.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.