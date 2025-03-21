  • Business Business

Nation strikes $15 billion deal to revolutionize how it creates energy: 'A transformative step'

"The partnership … is a testament to our mutual commitment."

by Simon Sage
"The partnership ... is a testament to our mutual commitment."

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Masdar has landed a $15 billion deal to spin up new renewable energy projects in the Philippines, according to Reuters.

The deal between the United Arab Emirates' state energy company and the Philippines' energy department covers solar, wind, and battery storage of up to 1 GW of capacity by 2030. 

"Building on the longstanding ties between the Philippines and the UAE, and the recent Energy Transition Cooperation, this partnership with Masdar marks a transformative step in our renewable energy journey," said Philippines energy secretary Raphael Lotilla.

The Philippines has allowed for significant foreign investment in renewable energy projects, including full ownership, since 2023. The hope is that outside funding can help accelerate the country toward 35% renewable energy generation by 2030 and 50% by 2040. The Philippine electrical grid ran on 44% coal power in 2023, so these steps are very important in supporting the country's decarbonization. 

Fossil fuels like coal and gas emit pollution when burned, which makes weather patterns more violent and unpredictable. Energy generation happens at a large enough scale that curbing fossil fuel use in that sector would yield palpable benefits, and not just when it comes to the environment. 

Utility-scale solar power is some of the cheapest in the world. Coal pollution causes massive health issues for residents in the vicinity on top of its global effects. If you're interested in making the switch, you can support community-scale solar projects with the help of our guide

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

"The partnership with Masdar is a testament to our mutual commitment to fostering a dynamic and sustainable economic future, and our shared vision for economic sustainability and prosperity," said Ceferino Rodolfo, undersecretary at the Philippines Department of Trade and Industry, in a statement. "This aligns seamlessly with the Philippine strategy to position ourselves as a smart and sustainable hub for manufacturing and services in Southeast Asia."

Should the government continue to give tax incentives for energy-efficient home upgrades?

Absolutely 💯

No 🙅

Depends on the upgrade 🤔

I don't know 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"The grid is getting less and less reliable."
Business

This startup is revolutionizing home backup power with an automatic, effortless system: 'We're the Goldilocks'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x