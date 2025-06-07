Influencer sparks outrage after details of lavish birthday trip go public: 'Why did you feel the need?'

"I love you, but [this] isn't it."

A celebrity couple is facing backlash for flaunting their latest vacation, taken on an environmentally damaging private jet.

Molly-Mae Hague, a popular English influencer, and her boyfriend, boxer Tommy Fury, flew to Paris in May to celebrate Hague's 26th birthday at Disneyland Paris, GB News reported. In separate Instagram posts, Fury was seen walking up to the private jet, while Hague was shown smiling on the plane with the couple's daughter, Bambi.

While many commenters celebrated along with Hague and Fury, others were quick to point out the "unnecessary" environmental damage done by the couple's private flight.

"Why did you feel the need to go out on a private jet," a commenter on Fury's post asked.

Recent research shows how damaging these flights can be. In just a two-hour flight, a private jet can emit more carbon dioxide than the average person does in a year, a 2024 Nature study found.

In 2023, the same study found, private jets emitted more than 17 million tons of CO2, or about the same as the entire population of Tanzania. And private jet pollution increased nearly 50% between 2019 and 2023.

Some countries have taken action to try to curb the practice. Canada, for instance, imposed a 10% tax on private jets.

This isn't the first time Hague has caught flak for flying in a private jet. After several commenters blasted her for doing so during a 2023 trip to France for a friend's birthday, Hague said: "Getting the jet made me think I probably won't ever do that ever again. It takes away that specialness of that experience."

Critics have also lambasted Hague for the materials used in her clothing line, Maebe. One TikToker referred to Maebe blazers as "fast-fashion quality at high-end price points," while a British Vogue journalist said, "Hague herself doesn't seem to have engaged in a meaningful way with the ethics of this industry."

"A private jet.. from uk to Paris," one commenter wrote on Hague's post.

"Sorry Molly, I love you, but the private jet isn't it," another added.

