Louisiana's 'Cancer Alley' may get a low-carbon steel mill, but residents remain hesitant

"I just don't want to do it at the cost of risking our water, our air, our lives."

A flashy White House rollout for Hyundai's new Louisiana steel mill promised jobs and a boost for U.S. manufacturing. But in a stretch of the Gulf Coast often called "Cancer Alley," residents are asking a hard question: Will the project actually bring cleaner industry, or is it another polished sales pitch?

What happened?

Hyundai announced a nearly $6 billion steel plant in Ascension Parish, La., that would supply metal to its auto operations in Alabama and Georgia, the Louisiana Illuminator reported.

The project has been touted as a possible example of unusually low-emissions steelmaking in the U.S. Much of that attention comes from a production method expected to significantly reduce pollution compared with traditional coal-fired blast furnaces.

Permit filings suggest that a cleaner vision would not be fully implemented at the outset. According to those documents, the mill is set to start operating in 2029 using natural gas instead of green hydrogen, the Louisiana Illuminator reported.

Hyundai says the plant would open with carbon capture and storage, and the company has also said it could shift to cleaner hydrogen later if that fuel becomes affordable.

Hyundai has previously framed the project as part of a cleaner industrial future. "This project is not just about producing steel — it's about producing a better future," Hyundai Steel executive Hyeongjin Kim told Louisiana leaders, per the Louisiana Illuminator.

Residents, meanwhile, say too many key details have remained out of public view, especially after local elected officials signed nondisclosure agreements during negotiations over a major state incentive package.

Why does it matter?

Steelmaking is among the world's most polluting industries and may account for up to 9% of global planet-warming pollution. If the mill uses direct reduction and electric arc furnaces instead of coal-based production, it could lower pollution in a meaningful way and provide the auto sector with a cleaner steel source.

Even so, the plant would initially run on natural gas rather than renewable hydrogen.

For communities near Donaldsonville, that distinction carries weight because the area already lives with heavy industrial pollution. Critics fear the project could add to health dangers and further lock the region into fossil fuel infrastructure.

Some local residents have also questioned whether the promised jobs will actually go to people in the area, and whether new development tied to the mill could displace nearby communities.

Companies often market projects as climate-friendly before firm commitments are in place, one type of greenwashing.

What are people saying?

According to the Louisiana Illuminator, Glenn Price, a local community leader involved with Good Neighbors Louisiana, said, "If they're going to come in, then we want them to make sound commitments to us. We want the best that we can get."

Ashley Gaignard, president of Rural Roots Louisiana, said, "I would love to see my community thrive. I just don't want to do it at the cost of risking our water, our air, our lives."

Angelle Bradford Rosenberg — a medical scientist heading the Sierra Club's Delta Chapter — warned: "We need those commitments from corporations in the beginning, because we cannot trust that it will come later."

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