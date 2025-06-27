Experts call out US state's troubling new energy legislation as misleading: 'Just a blatant lie'

There could be impacts on human health.

Public health in Louisiana could be at risk due to the definition of "green energy" in new legislation signed into law by the governor, and energy experts are pushing back.

What's happening?

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry approved three bills with the goal of boosting the state's energy industry, per KATC. However, experts have highlighted problems with the language used in one of the bills.

HB692 directs state utilities to use hydrocarbon-generated energy while redefining natural gas as "green energy," according to The Lens. Opponents of the legislation called the categorization of natural gas, a known dirty fuel, false.

"There's nothing clean or green about continued extraction of carbon from underground, whatever the flavor is," James Hiatt, a former oil and gas worker, said. "For them to categorize [hydrocarbons] as green is just a blatant lie by lobbyists for the oil and gas industry."

While supporters of the new law called gas an affordable source of energy, critics said the state's dependence on gas has led to high costs and an unreliable grid. Additionally, there is concern about the impact of toxic air on public health.

Why is the impact of dirty energy important?

Dirty energy sources such as oil, coal, and natural gas contribute significantly to the warming climate. Natural gas is mostly composed of hydrocarbons such as methane. Per the Natural Resources Defense Council, methane is the second-most significant climate pollutant.

Louisiana ranked third among the largest natural gas-consuming states in 2023, behind Texas and California. According to the Energy Information Administration, natural gas accounted for about 36% of the total primary energy consumption in the United States that year — it was used mostly for space heating and generating electricity.

Using natural gas indoors exposes humans to potential health risks. According to NPR, breathing in the pollutants released from gas stoves and other indoor appliances can worsen respiratory illnesses. In fact, a study found that 1 in 8 American children with asthma has it because of pollution from gas stoves at home.

What's being done to reduce the use of dirty energy?

Despite the approval of the new energy bills in Louisiana, state lawmakers across the country are trying to hold dirty energy companies accountable. Nearly a dozen states have drafted legislation accusing companies of environmental damage.

Meanwhile, consumers can take steps to reduce their dirty energy usage. At-home chefs can invest in induction stoves to avoid harmful pollutants from gas stoves. Consumers can also switch up their mode of transportation. Driving an electric vehicle or taking public transit can reduce heat-trapping pollution and help commuters save money on high gas prices and maintenance.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.