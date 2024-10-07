Officials grant threatened fish species federal protection after decades of advocacy: 'The species needs our help'

By addressing this issue, we're working toward a healthier, more resilient ecosystem that benefits everyone.

A tiny silver fish just scored a big win for San Francisco Bay's ecosystem.

After decades of advocacy, the longfin smelt is finally getting federal protection — a move that could spark positive changes for wildlife and water management in California, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has officially added the bay's longfin smelt population to the federal endangered species list.

The 4-inch fish — once so abundant that it was commercially fished — has seen its numbers plummet by over 99% since the 1980s. Now, it joins five other San Francisco Bay species under federal protection.

This decision is a step toward restoring balance in the San Francisco Bay estuary, which impacts the entire region's environmental health. The longfin smelt's decline is linked to reduced freshwater flow into the bay during crucial spawning periods. By addressing this issue, we're working toward a healthier, more resilient ecosystem that benefits everyone.

For everyday Californians, this could mean improved water management practices that protect human needs and the environment. It's a chance to rethink how we use our precious water resources, leading to more sustainable practices that benefit both people and nature.

By protecting the longfin smelt, we're indirectly safeguarding other species, such as green sturgeon and chinook salmon, which are vital for the ecosystem and their local economies.

Paul Souza, a regional director at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, emphasized the urgency and collaborative approach needed: "The species needs our help. We are dedicated to working with others to conserve longfin smelt while recognizing the importance of wetlands in our refuges and conservation areas, the benefits of agricultural lands, and the critical water resources that sustain California's communities."

Jon Rosenfield, senior scientist at San Francisco Baykeeper, added a note of cautious optimism: "I'm glad that the federal government has finally done what it's responsible for doing, which is acknowledging that longfin smelt are endangered and working to protect them based on the best available science."

