Officials discover 'one of the rarest fish in America' thriving in secret creek for first time in a decade: 'It has the will to survive'

"This is a nearly extinct species, but it's making a comeback."

One of the rarest fish in the country is slowly swimming back from the brink of extinction after being spotted in a California river for the first time in 10 years.

The Southern California steelhead trout, known for its long, spotted body with a splash of pink along its side, has been recognized as an endangered species on the national and state levels.

As of May, only 177 adults of the rare fish had been documented in creeks, streams, and rivers between Santa Maria, California, and the border of Mexico in the last 25 years, according to the Independent.

Luckily, that number appears to be growing. Brian Trautwein, a senior analyst and watershed program director for the Environmental Defense Center, told KEYT-TV that a large group of the trout has now been discovered in Santa Barbara County.

"If you look right down by the wall, you can see the babies," Trautwein told the local outlet. "The Southern California steelhead is one of the rarest fish in America."

He explained that seeing one of the endangered fish is a rare sight, so it was "highly unusual" to discover several of them. "And to see them actually spawn and have hundreds of juvenile steelhead is almost unheard of," Trautwein said.

The discovery of the fish is a huge encouragement for those dedicated to preserving the endangered species. Protecting and encouraging the growth of the fish's population helps maintain the biodiversity of California's rivers and streams.

Local conservation efforts remain vital to protecting the fish's habitats, securing a place for them to return to as they continue to grow in population.

Trautwein explained to KEYT-TV that the steelhead trout is a unique fish, as it can live as "either a trout in the freshwater or a salmon in the ocean." The region hadn't seen such a large group of steelhead in at least 10 years.

As word of the discovery has spread in Santa Barbara, officials are worried that local fishermen will flock to the area to fish for the endangered fish. "This is a nearly extinct species, but it's making a comeback," Trautwein said. "It's trying. It has the will to survive. All we need to do is give it a little bit of help."

To further protect the fish, state officials collected and relocated the thriving fish and fingerlings to a safer area in July.

