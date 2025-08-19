  • Business Business

Photos of massive yacht linked to controversial billionaire spark backlash — here's a look

The Lionheart was last spotted at the Monaco Grand Prix, alongside two even larger yachts, Symphony and Kismet.

by Alex Daniel
The Lionheart was last spotted at the Monaco Grand Prix, alongside two even larger yachts, Symphony and Kismet.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Packed with idyllic vineyards, cliffside lemon groves, and a jaw-dropping shoreline, Italy's Amalfi Coast is one of the Mediterranean's most scenic spots.

It's also a favorite destination for billionaires to relax aboard their superyachts, as highlighted by one Reddit user in July.

One user posted several photos of the Lionheart — a 90-meter-long vessel that, according to the Financial Times, is owned by British businessman Philip Green. Another user commented: "Saw it off Amalfi Coast last week.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The diesel-powered yacht boasts three lifts, a helipad, a hot tub, and a swimming pool, according to Luxury Launches, which also reported that it cost the mogul $150 million.

That luxury comes at an environmental cost. The world's top 300 superyachts produce about 285,000 tons of carbon annually, according to Clean Technica. They have been labeled "ecocide" by some environmentalists, Bloomberg reported.

Green was once a high-street retail tycoon, but his Arcadia Group — which owned brands including Topshop and Dorothy Perkins — collapsed into administration in 2020. Thousands of staff lost their jobs, and suppliers and landlords suffered heavy losses, The Standard reported.

Perhaps that is why Reddit users on the thread had some choice words for Green.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

The Lionheart was last spotted at the Monaco Grand Prix, alongside two even larger yachts, Symphony and Kismet. At 400 feet, Kismet — owned by NFL team owner Shad Khan — reportedly costs about $30 million a year to operate. Lionheart, the oldest of the three, is just 10 years old.

Some companies, such as Silent-Yachts, are working to make superyachts less polluting. The business offers a wide range of solar yachts, as well as a solar speedboat, a tender, and a hybrid model yacht. 

But regular superyacht sales surged 75% from 2020 to 2021, according to the Guardian. According to industry data, there are more than 9,300 on the seas worth a total in excess of £50 billion ($67.8 billion), the newspaper reported. For now, it appears the carbon-heavy vessels are only becoming more common.

Should the ultra-wealthy pay a tax to help offset their environmental impact?

Absolutely 💯

Depends how they're taxed 💰

Only corporations should pay those 🏭

No way 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Prosperous communities and personal comfort go hand in hand."
Home

New survey reveals surprising shift in homeowners' heating and A/C choices: 'We almost couldn't keep up with the demand'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x