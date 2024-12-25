Lime is a trailblazer in the micro-mobility world of electric bikes and scooters. As the company produces these eco-friendly vehicles, it understands its responsibility during the production and transport process. With strategic green innovations throughout its network, the company has cut logistics pollution by 90%. The end game is to reach zero emissions by 2030.

How did the company manage to get so close to zero pollution and so quickly? It all starts with something you may have cooked with.

HVO100 — a renewable fuel consisting of refined vegetable oils or animal fats — helped the company save about 7,100 kilograms of carbon dioxide once it started using it across transport operations in the EMEA region. Even regular drivers can fuel their cars with it at filling stations around Europe — just look for XTL at pumps.

A large portion of global polluting gases comes from transporting goods from food to clothing to standard vehicles. According to the MIT Sustainable Supply Chains Initiative, 8% comes from freight transportation.

While so many of these large transport vehicles run on dirty energy that emits carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide into the air, Lime is breaking the mold. According to EV Magazine, a Lime micro-mobility trip produces 75% less carbon than a similar one in a standard car.

Lime joins a list of corporations that are serious about their responsibility to protect the planet. Eco-friendly initiatives from mainstream brands that go beyond lip service can prevent health issues like asthma, contaminated water supplies, and damaged wildlife. In addition, people may save money.

Not interested in electric bikes or scooters? An electric car has similar benefits to the environment, and you may save up to $2,200 annually by making a switch, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

As Wayne Ting, CEO of Lime, said in a release, "We won't stop until we accomplish our mission of building a carbon-free transportation future."

