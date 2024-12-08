Shopper calls out 'disappointing' decline in major shoe brand's quality: 'Not worth the money anymore'

"That means in the last 10 years, our product quality has plummeted so hard."

A lifelong Converse fan was disappointed to share that she had recently witnessed a rapid reduction in quality from their sneakers.

What's happening?

In a TikTok video she posted, Cora Rebel (@corarebel) showed the worn-down bottoms of a pair of Converse. And while they looked tattered and well-worn, she revealed that she hadn't even owned them for two years.

"The rapid decline in product quality is actually bonkers. I just noticed I have two holes in my shoes and that is crazy," she said.

"I've been wearing Converse for most of my life," Cora explained. "... I used to wear my Converse until they fell off my feet. And they never had holes like this in their soles."

She continued: "That means in the last 10 years, our product quality has plummeted so hard it means we now have holes in our shoes after wearing them for not even two years."

One commenter agreed, saying: "I had converse for years that never fell apart."

Another said: "Converse are not worth the money anymore."

"So disappointing that even with a lot of research, things still fall apart," another added.

Why is a degradation in product quality so bad?

Many people pointed out the grim truth — brands like Converse make poor-quality shoes because high-quality materials are more expensive. But really, they make cheap shoes because people continue to buy them.

"It's a thing," one person vented. "Manufacturers have seen how low the quality can go and people continue to go back to them to replace rather than repair items."

Another agreed, saying: "This is capitalism. The shoes are designed to not last more than a year to keep you buying."

Not only is this fast-fashion approach more expensive for buyers, it racks up a high cost for the environment as well. By pumping out more and more cheaply made garments and accessories, the fashion industry has become one of the most polluting industries on the planet. Each year, billions of pounds of textile waste make their way to landfills — and to oceans as well. Then, as they break down, they contaminate their environments with microplastics, chemicals, dyes, and other synthetic materials.

What's being done about this?

Converse's website notes that, at headquarters, the company has "implemented practical, measurable strategies for sustainable site development, water savings, energy efficiency, materials selection, and indoor environmental quality."

To try to combat the impact of fashion, some scientists and brands are working on developing more sustainable materials, such as thread made from potatoes.

And on the consumer level, the most impactful way to address this issue is by breaking free of the addictive yet toxic fast-fashion cycle.

Shoppers who only buy poor-quality, passing-trend fashion items end up spending significantly more on their clothes each year than those who invest in well-made or preowned (or both!) pieces instead. Not only does it save money, but it keeps the industry from generating new pollution or creating new polluting materials to make a new garment.

