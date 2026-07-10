US crypto founder pleads guilty to wire fraud after taking in $400M, buying 30 Rolexes

"They put their trust in me. And I failed them."

A Florida crypto promoter whose advertised DeFi profits turned out to have little visible support on the blockchain pleaded guilty to multiple federal charges.

Investigators say the operation took in about $400 million, but only around $1.5 million appears to have been placed into the Uniswap strategy presented to investors.

They also allege that investor funds were used to pay for lavish personal purchases, including 30 Rolex watches.

What happened?

On June 30, Christopher Alexander Delgado, 34, of Apopka, Florida, pleaded guilty to charges of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and money laundering.

As Tech Times reported, Delgado admitted that his conduct caused at least $250 million in investor losses.

According to prosecutors, only about $1.5 million appears to have reached Uniswap over nearly three years despite the much larger amount collected.

Court records say Delgado's company, Goliath Ventures, told investors their money would produce 3-8% monthly returns through crypto liquidity pools on Uniswap.

Authorities say the funds were instead used to pay earlier investors and for Delgado's own spending, including real estate, luxury vehicles, private travel, and other high-end goods.

"Delgado provided fraudulent information to solicit investor funds and then spent his ill-gotten gains on his extravagant lifestyle," U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe said.

Delgado is set to be sentenced on Oct. 8. He faces up to 20 years in prison on each fraud charge and up to 10 years on the money laundering charge.

Why does it matter?

One takeaway from the case is that some crypto investment claims leave a public record that can be checked.

When a company says it is earning returns through a protocol such as Uniswap, its wallet activity can often be reviewed online. Prosecutors said the on-chain record in this case did not match what investors were being told.

The sector's complexity, combined with hype and unusually high promised returns, can make it easier for scammers to take advantage of people who do not know how to verify the claims being made.

By late May, prosecutors said only about $366,000 had been recovered for victims even though total losses were in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

What can I do?

If someone claims to generate returns through DeFi, ask for the wallet addresses so the activity can be checked.

Tools such as blockchain explorers and protocol analytics pages can show whether funds are actually moving where a promoter says they are.

Experts also warn against fixed monthly returns, especially promises as high as 3-8%. DeFi yields typically fluctuate with market conditions and trading volume rather than being guaranteed.

The case is still being worked on, and Delgado agreed to give up eight properties, 11 vehicles, 30 watches, dozens of luxury bags and wallets, multiple jewelry pieces, and bank and cryptocurrency accounts.

Investigators are also continuing to identify victims, and people who believe they were defrauded can contact authorities through the IRS via a questionnaire or email address, per Tech Times.

"They put their trust in me. And I failed them," Delgado said, per WFTV.

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