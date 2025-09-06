A shipping company is facing consequences after a major oil spill in the Puget Sound left local waters at risk.

Liberty Marine Corporation, a New York-based ship management company, has been fined $32,000 for discharging nearly 200 gallons of oil during a botched transfer operation aboard one of its vessels, according to the Department of Ecology.

What's happening?

The spill occurred in 2023 aboard the Liberty Peace, a 58,000-ton car carrier anchored near Manchester, Washington.

According to the state's Department of Ecology, the incident was preventable. A crew member overfilled the ship's waste oil service tank, allowing excess oil to escape through a clogged vent and flow overboard via the vessel's rainwater drainage system.

The agency reported that crew members ignored established safety protocols, failed to respond to alarms, and even silenced one without taking action.

Critical safety equipment designed to prevent overflow was also found clogged with sludge and malfunctioning. While about 47 gallons were recovered from the ship's deck, none of the oil released into the Sound was recovered.

Why is the oil spill concerning?

Even relatively small dirty energy spills and leaks can cause significant damage. Central Puget Sound, home to salmon, herring, orcas, and countless other species, was exposed to the oil.

While no immediate wildlife impacts were documented, the contamination posed serious risks to the ecosystem. Oil pollution in waterways can suffocate fish, poison marine mammals, and disrupt food chains for years.

The incident highlights how human error and relaxed safety practices at sea continue to endanger fragile environments. The Puget Sound also serves as a critical hub for both local communities and national defense, making accountability for spills even more pressing.

What can be done about oil spills?

Liberty Marine has 30 days to appeal the penalty, but Washington's Department of Ecology is firm that the company's negligence must be addressed.

While $32,000 is a strikingly small fine for a commercial ship operator, the case underscores the state's growing push to hold corporations accountable for pollution.

On a broader scale, organizations are calling for stronger enforcement and updated technology aboard ships to prevent avoidable spills. Some research has found natural solutions like deepwater sea sponges, but everyday people can help by supporting cleaner shipping practices and reducing reliance on dirty energy, the main driver of these pollution risks.

By pushing for stricter accountability and embracing renewable energy at home, we can all help keep waterways like the Puget Sound clean and safe for future generations of animals and humans.

