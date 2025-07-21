Politician faces backlash over lavish behavior amid economic crisis: 'He lied to us'

Liberian President Joseph Boakai is under fire after defending his use of private jets during a BBC interview. It has sparked widespread outrage online amid the country's deepening economic crisis, according to the Liberian Daily Observer.

In the interview, Boakai pushed back on accusations of extravagance, saying: "I do not ride private jets just because I want to ride them. But there are occasions that it becomes necessary." He framed the decision as a matter of logistics, adding, "[We] are not here to misuse resources for any purpose."

With more than half of Liberians living in poverty and the nation facing financial pressures, many called the president's explanation tone-deaf, especially given his campaign promises of transparency, anti-corruption, and service to the "ordinary person." Despite pledges to clean up the government and root out corruption — which Boakai called "a poison in this country" — critics argue that the optics of continued private jet use undermine that agenda. "Full disclosure and opaqueness surrounds many of this government's shadowy dealings," wrote the Observer.

Private air travel also has a massive environmental footprint. One hour in a private jet can emit as much carbon dioxide as a typical person generates in an entire year. While some global leaders are investing in sustainable transportation and using remote diplomacy to reduce pollution, private jet use remains a glaring contradiction for leaders claiming to fight climate change and poverty.

People online were quick to point out the seemingly contradictory optics.

"Where does this obsession for use of … private jets by Presidents of impoverished African countries [emanate] from?" one person wrote on YouTube.

Another person pointed out just how widespread the problem is, saying, "To be honest no president of any country [flies] commercial."

Another commenter added, "He was a poor man who we trusted, however he is corrupt, he lied to us."

