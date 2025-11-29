Levi's announces game-changing update to its iconic products: 'We'll continue to lead'

The fashion industry is a major source of the pollution that's driving our warming climate. In fact, the United Nations estimates the fashion industry is responsible for somewhere from 2-8% of global carbon pollution. That's why it's so refreshing when a clothing company takes significant steps to lessen its environmental impact.

Levi Strauss & Company has unveiled an ambitious new plan to curb its water use. The comprehensive plan titled "2030 Water Strategy - Beyond the Blue" aims to curb water usage, improve water quality, and help communities become more resilient in the face of climate change.

The company updated its previous strategy, released in 2019. It has been able to reduce its freshwater usage by 27%, which is impressive. However, the goal was to reduce it by 50%.

This new plan addresses its previous shortfalls and establishes new goals. It not only plans to reduce water usage but also hopes to use 40% recycled water in its operations. It plans to retrofit equipment to make it more efficient as well as optimize its processes to decrease water consumption.

This is not the first time Levi Strauss & Company has taken the lead on sustainability and environmental responsibility. A few years ago, it introduced a trade-in program offering money for old pairs of jeans. And other clothing companies have also gotten in on preserving the environment. For instance, Gucci introduced its Circular Hub program in an effort to increase the company's sustainability.

Of course, an environmental initiative by a company is only successful if the public buys in. That's why it's so important to support eco-friendly initiatives by mainstream brands.

The leaders of the company proudly touted what the future could look like.

"Our 2030 Water Strategy outlines how we'll continue to lead on water stewardship, not just by reducing our own impact, but by helping build resilience in the places that need it most," said Michelle Gass, president and CEO of Levi Strauss & Company.

"This strategy is about more than water savings—it's about resilience and supporting business continuity for the long-term," added Jeffrey Hogue, LS&Co. chief sustainability officer.

