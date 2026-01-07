  • Business Business

Leonardo DiCaprio called out at Critics Choice Awards for recent concerning behavior: 'This man needs to be clowned on like this more'

For someone who has built a public image around conservation efforts, the optics struck many as contradictory.

by Leslie Sattler
Leonardo DiCaprio is getting called out after a Critics' Choice Awards moment put his environmental advocacy under scrutiny.

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Leonardo DiCaprio is getting called out online after a Critics' Choice Awards moment put his environmental advocacy under scrutiny, reported the New York Post.

While kicking off the show, Chelsea Handler poked fun at the Oscar-winning actor for his recent luxury getaway with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

"Leo almost didn't make it tonight because he was trapped on a boat in St. Barts," Handler said. "It was just like the Titanic, but worse … because Jeff Bezos was there."

The camera caught DiCaprio chuckling at the joke.

Days before the ceremony, photographers captured DiCaprio relaxing aboard a superyacht valued at $250 million in waters off St. Barts. His girlfriend, model Vittoria Ceretti, 27, was there alongside Bezos and his wife Lauren Sánchez.

The actor's travel troubles continued when he missed the Palm Springs International Film Festival gala. He had been scheduled to receive the Desert Palm Achievement Award for his role in "One Battle After Another." Restricted airspace connected to U.S. military action in Venezuela kept him from attending in person.

Superyachts are among the most carbon-intensive ways to travel. A vessel of that size can burn through thousands of gallons of fuel in a single day, releasing pollutants into both the air and ocean.

For someone who has built a public image around conservation efforts, the optics of lounging on a quarter-billion-dollar yacht with one of the world's wealthiest men struck many as contradictory.

Social media users had strong reactions to Handler's joke.

"This man needs to be clowned on like this more for being an 'environmentalist' while being buddies with Jeff Bezos," one person wrote.

Another quipped, "Leo just relieved its not a dating under 25 joke."

Some defended the actor. "Leo never squirms. At least he also has the balls to show up and take the jokes," one commenter noted.

What do you think of Tesla and Elon Musk?

Elon is the man 🥰

Love the company; hate the CEO 🚗

I'm not a fan of either 🙅

I don't have an opinion 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x