Leonardo DiCaprio called out at Critics Choice Awards for recent concerning behavior: 'This man needs to be clowned on like this more'

Leonardo DiCaprio is getting called out online after a Critics' Choice Awards moment put his environmental advocacy under scrutiny, reported the New York Post.

While kicking off the show, Chelsea Handler poked fun at the Oscar-winning actor for his recent luxury getaway with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

"Leo almost didn't make it tonight because he was trapped on a boat in St. Barts," Handler said. "It was just like the Titanic, but worse … because Jeff Bezos was there."

The camera caught DiCaprio chuckling at the joke.

Days before the ceremony, photographers captured DiCaprio relaxing aboard a superyacht valued at $250 million in waters off St. Barts. His girlfriend, model Vittoria Ceretti, 27, was there alongside Bezos and his wife Lauren Sánchez.

The actor's travel troubles continued when he missed the Palm Springs International Film Festival gala. He had been scheduled to receive the Desert Palm Achievement Award for his role in "One Battle After Another." Restricted airspace connected to U.S. military action in Venezuela kept him from attending in person.

Superyachts are among the most carbon-intensive ways to travel. A vessel of that size can burn through thousands of gallons of fuel in a single day, releasing pollutants into both the air and ocean.

For someone who has built a public image around conservation efforts, the optics of lounging on a quarter-billion-dollar yacht with one of the world's wealthiest men struck many as contradictory.

Social media users had strong reactions to Handler's joke.

"This man needs to be clowned on like this more for being an 'environmentalist' while being buddies with Jeff Bezos," one person wrote.

Another quipped, "Leo just relieved its not a dating under 25 joke."

Some defended the actor. "Leo never squirms. At least he also has the balls to show up and take the jokes," one commenter noted.

