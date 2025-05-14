Lego announces game-changing update to millions of its toy kits: 'Great thinking inside and outside the box'

Popular toy maker Lego has a long-term plan to make all of its products from more sustainable materials by 2032, and part of its recent push has been to switch to paper-based bags for its set components.

The effort started rolling out in 2021, and although it's not complete, paper bags are already being used for more sets across Europe and Asia, with a rollout in the U.S. expected soon, according to Manufacturing Digital Magazine.

"We are not finished yet, but our team of clever and creative colleagues are working hard globally to make this important transition happen," Lego CSO Annette Stube told the outlet.

The company was using over 5,500 tons of single-use plastic to box its products, which accounted for 10% of its packaging, a CNN report detailed. Another big step for the company's green transition is tackling the nearly 100,000 tons of plastic used for the bricks themselves.

Switching to paper-based packaging was challenging for the company, given the wide range of factors involved. However, it remains committed to its goals and living up to the motto of "great thinking inside and outside the box."

"We tested around 180 different paper types and formats to find the right solution," Lego detailed on its website. "It had to withstand the manufacturing process and not tear or damage on the way from the Lego factory to Lego builders."

"Paper is more sensitive than plastic to changes in humidity, so it was important to find a material that can be made and used in all our factories, whether in a hot, humid climate or a colder one."

This shift in materials proves that while it may not be easy, it is possible for businesses to transition away from plastics and instead focus on more sustainable alternatives that are better for everyone.

Every year, humanity produces more than 500 million tons of plastic, with about half of it used for single-use purposes, according to the United Nations.

Approximately 85% of this waste ends up in landfills, per the U.N., where it can break down into microplastic particles that negatively impact ecosystems and life across the globe.

Right now, Lego is making 93% of its packaging (by weight) using paper, cardboard, and other paper-based materials, showing slow but sure progress.

"Our ambition is that by 2032, our products will be made from more materials that are renewable or recycled," Lego said. "But right now, there aren't enough quality recycled and renewable raw materials available."

That's also a call to action to people around the globe to make your voice heard and champion stronger efforts to increase recycling efforts and bolster a circular economy in order to help keep the planet, and ourselves, healthier and happier in the long run.

