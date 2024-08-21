Shopper sparks questions after finding seemingly useless LED-lit home items: 'Why on Earth would anyone ever need such a thing?'

Wasted resources, from production to packaging and transportation, are among the reasons why items like this create such a problem for the environment.

In a world where we should be striving to thrive on less, retail companies are never above convincing us we need more, no matter how ridiculous it may seem.

A Redditor went to the r/Anticonsumption after stumbling upon a brow-furrowing find.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A photo shows a box of tri-colored USB LED hangers on the shelf for a grand total of $24.97.

"More LED = More better," the original poster wrote as the caption.

While switching to LED light bulbs for traditional lighting is a savvy, money-saving decision, the hangers — designed purely as decorative — are a shining example of excess consumption that edges the line of unnecessary.

There is a huge difference between need and want, and let's be honest — it is difficult to imagine why one would need LED hangers on their walls, or anywhere. If you want it, that's another story.

Keeping things circular can do wonders to help the planet. If you're looking to decorate your walls, try shopping at thrift stores or finding inspiration from secondhand sales.

One shopper found two iconic prints at a Goodwill for around $5 each. So, not only will you save money, but you might find one-of-a-kind pieces while you're at it.

Thrifting keeps items out of our landfills, where trash breaks down and releases planet-warming gases, such as methane. You can also donate items to charity and swap old clothes for store credit.

The response to the LED hangers was both sarcastic and bewildered.

"This feels like it would be a fire hazard. Fabric and light do not mix," wrote one Redditor.

While LEDs generally don't release enough heat to be deemed dangerous (far less than incandescent light bulbs, in fact), the charging would still pull power from a U.S. grid that mostly runs on polluting fuels.

"Why tf would you want this?!?" one person asked.

"Why on Earth would anyone ever need such a thing?" a third agreed.

