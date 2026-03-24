Driver shares video of 'distracting' trend taking over roadways: 'They should be illegal'

"This lit up the road."

A driver has sparked outrage on Reddit after sharing a video of a new kind of rolling distraction lighting up the nighttime roads.

The clip, posted to Reddit's r/f***yourheadlights community, shows a vehicle outfitted with a bright LED billboard-style display mounted to its exterior.

As the car moves, the illuminated advertisement shifts and flashes, casting an intense glow across the roadway and nearby vehicles.

The original poster summed it up bluntly: "This lit up the road. Ad moves. Blindingly bright and distracting." (Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.)

This appears to be part of a recent trend of LED-equipped vehicles being used as moving billboards in cities. While outdoor advertising has long been a fixture of highways, the jump from stationary roadside signs to bright, animated screens cruising alongside traffic marks a new level of advertising inundation.

And that constant visual stimulation doesn't just test drivers' patience. Excessive artificial light at night (sometimes called ALAN) has been shown to disrupt natural cycles for plants, animals, and even microscopic organisms.

Research published in Nature Climate Change found that bright nighttime lighting can keep plants and microbes "awake," prompting them to release more carbon dioxide than they normally would.

In other words, light pollution doesn't just block our view of the stars; it can subtly alter how ecosystems function.

On the human side, blinding light on the road raises clear safety concerns. Federal regulations prohibit illuminated roadside signs that cause glare or impair drivers' vision. But as digital displays become cheaper and more common, enforcement hasn't always kept pace.

For many viewers, the frustration was palpable.

"I've never encountered one myself, and no one else should either. They should be illegal," one commenter wrote.

Another added, "Capitalism has 'jumped the shark' as far as LED use is concerned."

If you're concerned about excessive lighting in your community, you can report overly bright signage to your local transportation or highway department.

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