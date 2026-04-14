Residents worldwide call out massive, overly bright billboards as both annoying and dangerous

"How is there zero regulation about this!"

People often find their days inundated with ads, and the problem only seems to be getting worse, as one Redditor demonstrated.

The poster took to the subreddit r/Mumbai to share their frustration in a post titled "What's with these bright advertising boards?!" The picture featured shows a blindingly bright advertisement in a very crowded square in India.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"Numerous LED advertising boards all over Bombay with blinding level of brightness have popped up," its caption read. "Feel bad for residents of neighbouring buildings. And this is a distraction for motorists as well."

This level of advertising is not only annoying but can also be dangerous. Big and overly bright billboards can distract motorists and cause accidents. The consumerism they inspire can meanwhile drive pollution around the globe.

But this type of invasive advertising is not isolated to the streets of Mumbai.

Residents in Charlotte, North Carolina, are among those to have voiced frustration. In that case, ads began popping up on utility poles around the city.

Commuters in Salt Lake City, Utah, were also outraged when LED advertisements began appearing on box trucks, distracting drivers. In that case, a city councilwoman said local laws may need to be reconsidered to close a loophole that allows the ads.

Commenters on the Mumbai post shared their own frustration with the illuminated billboards.

One said, "They should reduce the brightness, this isn't healthy for our eyes."

"I get so irritated when i see these while driving!" another added. "This on top of the already unnecessary bright LED headlights of bikes and cars is just insane. How is there zero regulation about this!"

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.