  • Business Business

Residents worldwide call out massive, overly bright billboards as both annoying and dangerous

"How is there zero regulation about this!"

by Craig Gerard
Traffic jam at night with various vehicles lined up, illuminated by red and white lights.

Photo Credit: iStock

People often find their days inundated with ads, and the problem only seems to be getting worse, as one Redditor demonstrated. 

The poster took to the subreddit r/Mumbai to share their frustration in a post titled "What's with these bright advertising boards?!" The picture featured shows a blindingly bright advertisement in a very crowded square in India. 

A very bright ad lights up a gridlocked road.
Photo Credit: Reddit

"Numerous LED advertising boards all over Bombay with blinding level of brightness have popped up," its caption read. "Feel bad for residents of neighbouring buildings. And this is a distraction for motorists as well."

This level of advertising is not only annoying but can also be dangerous. Big and overly bright billboards can distract motorists and cause accidents. The consumerism they inspire can meanwhile drive pollution around the globe. 

But this type of invasive advertising is not isolated to the streets of Mumbai. 

Residents in Charlotte, North Carolina, are among those to have voiced frustration. In that case, ads began popping up on utility poles around the city. 

Commuters in Salt Lake City, Utah, were also outraged when LED advertisements began appearing on box trucks, distracting drivers. In that case, a city councilwoman said local laws may need to be reconsidered to close a loophole that allows the ads.

Commenters on the Mumbai post shared their own frustration with the illuminated billboards.

One said, "They should reduce the brightness, this isn't healthy for our eyes." 

"I get so irritated when i see these while driving!" another added. "This on top of the already unnecessary bright LED headlights of bikes and cars is just insane. How is there zero regulation about this!"

What's the most you'd pay per month to put solar panels on your roof if there was no down payment?

$200 or more 💰

$100 💸

$30 💵

I'd only do it if someone else paid for it 😎

Click your choice to see results and earn rewards to spend on home upgrades.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.

Cool Picks

EnergySage solar panels on roof.
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider