Leaked letter reveals Coca-Cola and McDonald's quietly lobbied to weaken EU packaging law

A leaked letter — signed by executives from major global brands such as Coca-Cola, McDonald's, Heineken, Kraft Heinz, and Mondelez International — shows these companies quietly urged European Union officials to delay and weaken parts of a major packaging law aimed at cutting waste, limiting toxic chemicals, and reducing throwaway plastics.

What happened?

According to the sustainability platform edie, the April letter asked EU institutions to put off parts of the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation, or PPWR, and reconsider several of its central rules, which would go into effect later in 2026.

The PPWR is considered a major part of the EU's circular-economy agenda, and the law is designed to curb packaging waste through reuse goals, recycled-content rules, and limits on some single-use packaging types. As edie noted, it also places limits on PFAS (also known as "forever chemicals") in food packaging because of health concerns related to cancer, infertility, and immune system issues.

As edie notes, the companies in the leaked letter argued that some parts of the law could not be implemented on schedule due to legal and technical uncertainty, and the letter asked the European Commission to review the intended rules. Edie also reported that the signatories wanted to shift the August 2026 application date for some provisions.

The companies said they still support the EU's broader goal of making packaging more circular, but they argued that current guidance lacks enough detail on testing methods, enforcement, and timelines.

The signatories also argued that mandatory systems for takeaway packaging and beverage containers might require billions of euros and might not produce environmental gains in countries with strong recycling systems.

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The leaked letter drew immediate backlash. More than 160 organizations linked to the Break Free From Plastic coalition sent their own response, urging EU leaders not to delay or reopen the law. The coalition called the effort a "blatant attempt" by big polluters to weaken environmental rules and preserve business models based on single-use packaging.

Why is the EU packaging law important?

This matters because packaging waste is not just a visual nuisance — it has consequences for public health, household costs, and our natural environment.

Single-use packaging builds up fast in landfills and our local communities. When corporations resist stronger packaging rules, ordinary people are often left to deal with more trash and more pollution.

The PFAS portion of the law is especially important. These "forever chemicals" can remain in local ecosystems and even in the human body for long periods of time. Limiting them in food packaging is intended to reduce one more source of exposure for consumers.

What's being done about the EU packaging law?

For now, environmental groups, consumer advocates, and businesses that support reuse are urging EU leaders to hold the line.

There are also ways consumers can reinforce that pressure. Supporting refill-and-reuse systems, choosing products with less packaging, and backing businesses that are moving away from throwaway containers can help demonstrate demand for a different model. People can also support policies that reduce single-use plastics and require safer materials in food packaging.

And when household-name brands promote their environmental commitments, it's worth paying attention to whether their actions match their messaging. Public pressure has often played a major role in pushing companies from promises to real accountability.

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