  • Business Business

Farmers take on massive company in unprecedented lawsuit: 'The biggest concern is my children'

"I think about that every day."

by Mariah Botkin
Farmers in South Korea are suing their state-owned power company in a landmark case that links repeated crop failures to years of fossil fuel-heavy electricity production.

Photo Credit: iStock

Farmers in South Korea are suing their state-owned power company in a landmark case that links repeated crop failures to years of dirty fuel-heavy electricity production.

The lawsuit is among the first of its kind in the country and reflects growing frustration among farmers facing increasingly erratic weather and declining yields.

What's happening?

Five farmers have filed a lawsuit against Korea Electric Power Corporation (Kepco) and its power-generating subsidiaries, alleging their reliance on coal and other dirty fuels has contributed to destabilized weather that damaged crops, the Associated Press reported.

The case is being handled by the nonprofit Solutions for Our Climate and represents farmers from across South Korea. Lawyer Yeny Kim said it is the first lawsuit of its kind in the country.

Rice farmer Hwang Seong-yeol said this past season was among the hardest in his three decades of farming. After a cold spring, summer floods, and nearly three weeks of nonstop rain in the fall, he expects his harvest to be 20% to 25% below normal.

Kim said Kepco and its subsidiaries produced about 30% of South Korea's planet-warming gas pollution from 2011 to 2022 and roughly 0.4% of global pollution, based on public data. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies

Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients.

Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated.

Learn more

"Therefore, they should also bear 0.4 per cent of the responsibility for the farmers' losses," she told the AP.

The plaintiffs are seeking five million won (about $3,400) per farmer, along with a symbolic claim urging coal plants to be phased out by 2035.

Why is this concerning?

South Korea's government has warned that extreme weather has triggered repeated "agricultural disasters," particularly for rice farmers, according to an annual report cited by the AP.

Apple farmer Ma Yong-un said increasingly unstable weather has made farming more difficult and costly. 

What's the most you'd pay per month to put solar panels on your roof if there was no down payment?

$200 or more 💰

$100 💸

$30 💵

I'd only do it if someone else paid for it 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"I think about that every day," he told the AP. "The biggest concern is my children."

The case underscores how corporate energy decisions can ripple outward, shaping food production, food prices, and the stability of rural communities.

What's being done about it?

Kepco has pledged to cut pollution 40% by 2030, but renewable energy made up just 10.5% of South Korea's energy mix in 2024, according to government data.

Similar accountability efforts are unfolding elsewhere, including lawsuits against utility companies in the U.S. and Japan, as communities push back against what they say are irresponsible or misleading energy practices.

For individuals, understanding how companies frame — or sometimes obscure — their environmental impact can be a meaningful first step.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider