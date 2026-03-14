Officials spark backlash with controversial decision impacting nuclear waste: 'Very problematic for the future'

"Believe me, nuclear [energy] is a very big part of our future."

Wyoming state lawmakers introduced a measure to ban nuclear waste storage unless it was specifically approved by a vote of the people. However, the measure did not receive enough votes to move it up in the legislature, WyoFile reported.

What's happening?

The proposal was introduced by the Freedom Caucus, an ultra-conservative branch of the Republican Party. It gained popularity among residents concerned about nuclear waste storage facilities being built near their communities.

"I have heard angry people from all across this state … telling me that their town councils and county commissions don't care about them and their future," lead sponsor Rep. Bill Allemand said during the voting session.

However, the measure died by a margin of just two votes, 32-30. Nuclear advocate Rep. Lloyd Larsen spoke for the opposition.

"Having this — each one of these — come as a vote before the people, is very problematic for the future and for the businesses of Wyoming," Larsen said.

Why is nuclear energy legislation important?

Nuclear power has long been a divisive issue, which makes sense given the nuance.

Fission reactors are great for generating electricity around the clock and can help strengthen power grids around the world. Plus, they create less air pollution than coal or gas-powered plants.

However, these facilities do create waste that needs to be safely stored somewhere. That dilemma is often met with a NIMBY perspective, short for "not in my backyard," due to safety concerns.

One way or another, nuclear power is here to stay. That means passing legislation that looks out for people who live near facilities is necessary to help ensure operations are safe and ethical.

Many Natrona County residents even emphasized that they were open to nuclear projects — they just wanted to be given detailed, honest information, per WyoFile.

How is nuclear power evolving in Wyoming?

The recent vote was sparked by a debate over Radiant Industries, which wanted to build a nuclear microreactor manufacturing plant in Natrona County. While the measure failed, Radiant still ended up nixing the project and moved it to Tennessee.

Even so, nuclear companies' interest in Wyoming is rising. The state had once banned all waste storage, but an exception was created in 2022 for "temporary storage" so long as it comes from a Wyoming-based power plant, WyoFile reported.

That law was changed primarily to allow for the development of TerraPower's Natrium power plant, described here by the U.S. Department of Energy. Wyoming is rich in uranium deposits, but this will be the state's first commercial nuclear energy facility.

As WyoFile explained, some people worry that opening the door to nuclear will lead to Wyoming becoming the nation's assumed storage site for waste. Others welcome the chance to be involved in a growing commercial business sector.

The debate has clarified a rift within the Republican Party, as Governor Mark Gordon joined other party members in opposing the proposal to ban storage.

"Wyoming doesn't want to be the waste repository, but we've got to have some ability to make sure that our [uranium] industry has a future," he said after the vote, per WyoFile. "Because, believe me, nuclear [energy] is a very big part of our future."

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