Companies hit with massive fine after unchecked leak leads to catastrophic chain of events: '[A] serious breach of law'

Two companies are facing hefty fines after a maintenance failure caused pollution to seep into a brook and kill hundreds of fish.

What's happening?

As announced by the Environment Agency, Elisabeth the Chef and Civil Environmental Project Services Ltd have been fined over £90,000 ($115,000) following an environmental disaster that caused significant pollution in Worcestershire's Laugherne Brook.

The incident occurred in September 2017 and led to the deaths of hundreds of fish due to a chain of human and corporate errors. ETC, a food manufacturer, and CEPS, an engineering firm, were fined for failing to prevent the leakage of pollution into the brook.

The pollution originated from ETC's pumping station, which handles 40,000 gallons of liquid waste daily. A CEPS employee conducting routine maintenance failed to reactivate the pumps, causing waste to overflow into a secondary storage area, which then leaked into a ditch and the brook.

Despite early signs of malfunction, the monitoring systems failed to set off the alarms that would have alerted staff and prevented the situation from worsening. By the time the Environment Agency intervened, the damage spanned 3 kilometers (1.9 miles) of the brook, including the deaths of brown trout, dace, and bullhead fish.

Why is water pollution concerning?

Water pollution can have significant impacts on human and wildlife populations. Not only did Laugherne Brook suffer major damage from this company mistake, but the broader environment around Worcester and the River Teme also suffered.

When companies discharge toxic substances like PFAS — per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, often referred to as "forever chemicals" — into waterways, they contaminate critical drinking water supplies. PFAS are known to cause a range of health issues, including increased cholesterol levels, hormone disruption, and even certain types of cancer.

The court acknowledged public concern over the health of rivers, calling this a "serious breach of law," especially with ETC having prior convictions of environmental harm.

What's being done about water pollution?

ETC has since implemented measures to prevent such incidents in the future, with the company's new ownership prioritizing environmental responsibilities. The Environment Agency will continue to monitor compliance and has emphasized its commitment to hold corporations accountable.

"The Environment Agency will pursue any company that fails to uphold the law or protect nature and will continue to press for the strongest possible penalties," said Kelly Horsley, an Environment Officer for the West Midlands Environment Agency.

