WHO faces criticism over allegedly corrupted and industry-biased research on contaminated drinking water: 'This is unprecedented'

"The proposed WHO guidelines are derived using a seemingly arbitrary technology-based approach and are far less protective than if a scientifically defensible health-based approach were used."

The World Health Organization is facing continued criticism for allegedly falling short in its mission to protect public health after more than 110 scientists raised the alarm two years ago over its proposed guidance regarding two types of toxic "forever chemicals" — also referred to as PFAS, or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

What's happening?

The Guardian reported that the health agency, commonly referred to as WHO, is preparing to ditch proposed guidelines that would've allowed higher levels of two types of PFAS in drinking water than is permitted by regulators in the United States and European Union.

"The proposed WHO guidelines are derived using a seemingly arbitrary technology-based approach and are far less protective than if a scientifically defensible health-based approach were used," 116 scientists wrote in an undersigned letter to WHO in November 2022.

According to the Guardian, even though it is standard for proposed rules to go through a revision process, the review regarding PFAS standards was out of the ordinary, with the WHO opting for more regulatory officials and fewer industry-linked scientists on the panel.

"This is unprecedented, but the WHO got unprecedented criticism," said Betsy Southerland, a former water division manager at the Environmental Protection Agency.

Why is this concerning?

In their letter, the scientists highlighted how the WHO appeared to dismiss or obscure "strong evidence" of PFOS and PFOA exposure leading to severe health problems, including cancers, liver damage, and lowered immune system functions.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

As detailed by the Guardian, the proposed guidelines would've allowed 100 parts per trillion for PFOS and PFOA in drinking water. However, the EPA has deemed next to no levels of the chemicals are safe, with a mere 4.0 parts per trillion considered acceptable in the U.S.

Critics of the WHO pointed to how some of the panel during the review process were either consultants or paid by companies that oppose PFAS limits, like chemical company Chemours.

The health agency also cited scientist Michael Dourson — who allegedly produced studies in favor of chemical companies — 17 times in the proposed guidelines. Nominated by President Donald Trump in 2017 to head the EPA's chemical safety division, Dourson withdrew from consideration after failing to gather enough support for the appointment.

"It's become clear that, even with a Republican majority in the Senate, he could not be confirmed," Senator Thomas R. Carper said at the time, per the New York Times. "Dr. Dourson, an individual who has spent most of his career promoting less protective chemical safety standards, had no business overseeing our nation's chemical safety laws."

What can be done to keep our drinking water clean?

Getting involved is one of the best ways to make your voice heard when it comes to public policy decisions. Participating in town halls, donating to organizations championing planet-friendly causes, and showing up in the voting booth are all ways to make an impact.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.