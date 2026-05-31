Lancia, one of motorsport's most storied names, has pulled back the curtain on the Gamma, a new electrified crossover that could help revive the brand in Europe.

With more than 11 World Rally Championship titles, Lancia has long been considered one of the most iconic and successful names in rally racing. But despite its motorsport legacy, the automaker has struggled for years with weak sales in the broader consumer market.

Now, according to a report from Electrek, the automaker is hoping to revive its image with the newly unveiled Gamma — a five-seat crossover built on Stellantis' 400-volt STLA Medium platform.

Stellantis says the Gamma will be offered with several powertrains, including a 145-horsepower plug-in hybrid. Fully electric versions are expected to start with a 230-hp front-drive model offering roughly 335 miles of range and top out with a 375-hp AWD version delivering about 420 miles from a 104-kWh battery.

Pricing has not yet been announced, but production is set for Melfi. The company is positioning the vehicle for Europe as a model meant to highlight Italian manufacturing know-how and newer technology.

Even if the Gamma itself never reaches U.S. showrooms, its formula matters. With American buyers shifting toward crossovers, a roomy model with both plug-in hybrid and long-range EV options could serve as a strong template for Chrysler, a Stellantis brand that has been searching for a clearer modern identity.

If you're considering making the switch to all-electric driving, it's important to note that EVs can offer real savings. Charging is often cheaper than buying gasoline, and fully electric vehicles also tend to require less routine maintenance because they skip things like oil changes and have fewer moving parts that wear out over time.

Charging an EV at home is typically far cheaper than relying on public chargers, often saving drivers hundreds of dollars each year on fueling costs. Homeowners interested in faster charging can also work with Qmerit, which provides free estimates for Level 2 charger installations.

Installing solar panels can further increase those savings, since charging with your own solar energy is often cheaper than using public charging stations or pulling electricity from the grid. If you're curious about a solar upgrade, check out EnergySage to connect with vetted installers, compare competitive solar quotes, and potentially save up to $10,000 on installation costs.

The Gamma's reported range figures also help address one of the biggest concerns shoppers still have about EVs: convenience. A model that can travel more than 300 miles on a charge — or offer a plug-in hybrid option for those not ready to go fully electric — gives drivers more flexibility while still cutting fuel use and tailpipe pollution.

If Stellantis can successfully turn that recipe into future Chrysler or Jeep-adjacent products, it could give American families more lower-maintenance, lower-fuel-cost choices in one of the market's most popular vehicle categories.

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