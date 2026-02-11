Experts raise concerns as boaters notice concerning trend at sea: 'We're burdened'

If you've ever enjoyed a boat ride, you know the feel of the sea, but for boat owners in Lamu Island, Kenya, that experience seems different these days. According to the Daily Nation, rising sea levels and rough waters are causing faster wear and tear on boats and increasing repair costs.

What's happening?

Boat owner Omar Yusuf has to scoop water out of his boat while also trying to keep his balance as the waves and wind move it around.

"You see, my boat has a low freeboard height, making it more vulnerable to water ingress. All this is because of the rough seas contributed majorly by climate change," he said.

Yusuf and other low-height vessel owners are constantly facing these challenges because they are vulnerable to sea spray and wave crests.

Ahmed Hassan, another boat owner, said: "In past years, you would purchase a boat and use it for a whole year without servicing it. That isn't the case today.

"The number of times needed for vessel servicing, repair, and maintenance is now three or four times more. We're burdened."

While storms were always going to happen, the rising temperatures are intensifying extreme weather events. Rising temperatures are linked directly to the burning of fossil fuels, including gas, coal, and oil.

Why are safety worries for boat owners concerning?

According to Mohamed Athman, an environmental expert from the Lamu Marine Forum, storms pose risks to boat owners' navigation and safety. But they also damage coasts and infrastructure.

For example, in 2023, Italy was hit with a massive storm that produced six months' worth of rain in 36 hours. It resulted in 36,000 homes being damaged and at least 14 people being killed.

In November, Southeast Asia also saw deadly storms that killed and displaced thousands of people. The effects are still being felt, as 11% of the land designated for rice cultivation is likely to fail this season. This disaster not only affects the livelihoods of the farmers, but also everyone in the country who relies on crops for food.

What's being done about boat safety?

In addition to increased maintenance, boat makers and owners have been redesigning their vessels to withstand the changing conditions.

Design changes include increasing the freeboard, which expands the distance between the deck and the waterline, preventing waves from reaching the deck.

Mohamed Dirie, chief officer at Lamu County Environment and Climate Change, said: "As boat manufacturers and owners minding safety at sea, you've no option except building vessels with climate-resilient materials and designs suited for the changing conditions, no matter how expensive it costs."

