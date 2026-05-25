Homeowners claim million-dollar Las Vegas homes are cracking and sinking

"It took a lawsuit to make them understand this is serious."

For dozens of homeowners in a Lake Las Vegas retirement community, the promise of a dream million-dollar home has instead become a dispute over cracks, sinking foundations, and what happens next.

Now, a new court ruling is pushing that fight out of a public courtroom and into arbitration — putting fresh attention on how construction defect disputes can leave homeowners with limited and frustrating options.

What happened?

According to Fox 5, a Clark County District Court judge this week ordered the Del Webb Lake Las Vegas 55+ construction defect dispute into arbitration, backing developer Pulte Group.

According to Fox 5, the dispute centers on claims that insufficiently compacted soil beneath the homes led to settlement, cracking, and problems in both residences and shared areas. The attorney representing the community, Norberto Cisneros, told Fox 5 that about 50 homeowners are tied to the case, with additional residents still raising concerns. Pulte later said the legal action came from the HOA itself rather than from individual residents.

In Fox 5's report, homeowner John Lenihan said he has watched the issues develop since 2020, pointing to "the hillsides, the drainage, the rockery walls, the settlement of the soil." Cisneros called the ruling disappointing, saying residents wanted "a right to trial by jury." He also said there are still unresolved questions about whether arbitration will take place in Las Vegas or somewhere else.

Why does it matter?

For many of the residents involved, this is more than a home repair fight — it is a retirement issue.

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Cisneros told Fox 5 some homeowners, including military veterans, put "their entire retirement investment" into homes that are allegedly suffering major damage even though they are just a few years old.

That makes the case significant for anyone watching housing affordability, consumer protections, and developer accountability. Buyers who spend their life savings on new homes expect them to be structurally sound. Allegations that soil problems were missed — or that any response could be shaped by an effort to minimize costs — raise broader questions about decisions that leave homeowners carrying the risk.

The shift to arbitration also matters in practical terms. Unlike a courtroom trial, arbitration is typically less public and can limit how a dispute plays out. For residents already dealing with costly and stressful property issues, that can make the process feel less transparent.

What are people saying?

Cisneros said the damage is unlike anything he has seen in homes this new. He said he plans to meet with other attorneys to discuss next steps.

Lenihan told Fox 5 that the community needs a real fix for the underlying problem, not isolated repairs. "It took a lawsuit to make them understand this is serious," he said.

Pulte Group said in a statement: "We agree with the Court's order to compel arbitration, as it is the appropriate process for resolving these claims."

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