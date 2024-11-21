Shopper slams Kylie Jenner's new clothing line: 'Why would anyone pay big bucks for this crap?'

Fans love buying things associated with their favorite stars, leading to a rise in celebrity fashion brands. For instance, Kylie Jenner launched her debut fashion brand last year, but not everyone is happy.

One consumer shared their thoughts about the brand's style and price points on Reddit, sparking a productive discussion about fast fashion.

In a post to a joke-based Keeping Up with the Kardashians subreddit called r/KUWTKsnark, the Redditor shared pieces from Kylie's brand, Khy, showing sweatpants and a sweatshirt from various angles. The original poster was surprised that Kylie decided to do this with "her money and influence." They noted the clothing line consists of basic pieces but at high prices.

The OP said, "What a waste of influence, time, money, and resources."

The resources used for Khy's pieces were similar to what other fast fashion brands use. According to Remake, most of the faux leather pieces in one of the drops were made out of "100% PU leather and 100% polyester lining." Additionally, many pieces were made with nylon and elastane. These are synthetic materials, which consist of plastic.

As detailed by State of Mind Apparel, the plastics in clothes are a big problem because they gradually break down into microplastics in the wash. And about 35% of all microplastics in our oceans come from clothes, according to research by the Institution of Mechanical Engineers.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

The fast fashion industry is also a vast polluter, contributing to 879 million metric tons of carbon dioxide in 2022, per Statista. It's predicted to rise to 1.2 billion metric tons by 2030.

Emma Hakansson, the founder of Collective Fashion Justice, also believes the star's new brand is more fast fashion than luxury. She told DailyMail.com, "Kylie's brand sits in the fast fashion industry, perpetuating our over-production and consumption crisis."

Overconsumption is a big part of the problem when there are already enough clothes. "The British Fashion Council says the world already has enough clothes to dress the next six generations," The New Statesman reported. You could shop at thrift stores and give new life to the clothes we already have on the planet instead of buying new ones.

🗣️ What should the government do about the fast fashion industry?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

The Redditors in the comments were also not happy with Kylie's new brand.

One consumer said, "Why would anyone pay big bucks for this crap?"

Another user said, "Fast fashion, poor quality products."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.