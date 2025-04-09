Traveler shares honest review after making long journey on high-speed train: 'It is so comfortable'

She begins at Seoul Station and remarks on how convenient and modern the train's layout is.

A TikToker from Singapore took to the platform to share their experience traveling on South Korea's high-speed train, the KTX. They traveled from Seoul to Gangneung, a distance of about 142 miles, in less than two hours. The result? A glowing review.

Kerryn Lee (@kerrynlee) crammed a lot of useful information into just 42 seconds. She begins at Seoul Station and remarks on how convenient and modern the train's layout is. The reviewer suggests that her audience "go early because it leaves on time."

This is sage advice, as the KTX is well-known for its exceptional punctuality. She also notes that the KTX has a top speed of 305 kph (189 mph), which means that almost everywhere along the peninsula can be reached in less than three hours. The most popular route, Seoul to Busan, takes around two and a half hours.

The video ends with Lee's approval: "I recommend taking the KTX. It is so comfortable and convenient."

The KTX is a real success story for high-speed rail; in its 20 years of operation, it has carried over a billion passengers. Its trains are punctual, frequent, and reasonably priced. The government has announced it will phase out diesel trains by 2029 and replace them with electric-powered trains to cut harmful emissions by 30%.

According to research by the European Environment Agency, trains are by far the greenest form of transportation after walking and cycling for short distances. An analysis comparing modes of transport found that passenger trains had less than a quarter of the harmful emissions of planes.

East Asia really leads the way in high-speed rail. Tokaido Shinkansen, Japan's busiest high-speed rail service, carries 432,000 passengers every day and has served over 7 billion passengers since it opened in 1964. China is a latecomer to the game but has more than made up for lost time with 30,000 kilometers of track laid in the last 20 years. That's equivalent to three-quarters of the Earth's circumference.

Trains like the KTX offer passengers the chance to travel in comfort while reducing dependency on cars and planes. Given that short-haul flights are among the worst offenders for harmful emissions, this review shows that more environmentally friendly forms of transport like the KTX come with no downsides.

