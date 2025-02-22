Employees say major retailer's handling of excess inventory makes no sense and sparks concern: 'It's crazy'

"They really think I am responsible for what the customers do and don't buy."

A Kroger employee's Reddit post spotlights a troubling pattern of bread waste at their store, raising questions about corporate food waste and its impact on workers and the environment.

What's happening?

An overnight crew member at Kroger shared photos showing racks of unsold bread products, from pre-sliced loaves to hamburger buns. The employee reported this overordering happens "at least twice a month," yet management blames staff for the resulting waste.

"They really think I am responsible for what the customers do and don't buy and it's crazy, responsibilities always get pushed down on the little guy so I guess I'm at fault for not being able to sell mark downs when the store is closed," the worker wrote in a comment.

Why is bread waste concerning?

Food waste carries heavy costs for the planet. When bread and other food items end up in landfills, they produce a dirty gas called methane as they break down, which increases environmental temperatures.

The resources used to create, package, and transport these products — from water to fuel — go to waste, too. Plus, as food prices rise and many struggle to afford groceries, throwing away good food makes little sense.

However, food must be deemed safe for human consumption before it can be donated to anyone, which is a complicated process involving careful handling, proper storage, and ensuring safety.

Is Kroger doing anything about this?

Kroger has made public commitments to reduce food waste through its Zero Hunger | Zero Waste plan. The company says it aims to end operational waste in its stores. It's partnered with over 200 food banks and educated shoppers about composting.

However, this Reddit post suggests disconnects between corporate goals and store-level practices may undermine these efforts. The post reflects one store's experience and may not represent company-wide patterns.

What's being done about food waste more broadly?

Many grocery stores now mark down items approaching their sell-by dates or partner with apps such as Too Good To Go, which lets shoppers buy surplus food at reduced prices. Some cities require large businesses to donate unused food instead of trashing it.

When food isn't suitable for donation, composting programs can transform waste into valuable soil amendments rather than harmful landfill materials.

Supporting grocery stores that prioritize waste reduction and pushing companies to improve their practices can make a difference. At home, planning meals, buying only what's needed, and properly storing bread and other foods helps reduce waste and save money.

