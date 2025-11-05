Kraft Heinz announces major change to beloved products: 'We've been on a journey'

This is just one of the many changes Kraft Heinz has made in recent years.

A major food manufacturer will soon remove artificial colors from its entire product line.

Kraft Heinz announced in October that, by the end of 2027, none of its existing products will contain Food, Drug & Cosmetic colors, otherwise known as FD&C. And, as Southern Living reported, the company won't launch any new products in the meantime that contain synthetic colors.

Many of Kraft Heinz's most well-known products are already dye-free. In 2016, the company removed artificial colors and flavors from Kraft Mac and Cheese. Heinz Tomato Ketchup, meanwhile, has never contained FD&C colors.

"The vast majority of our products use natural or no colors, and we've been on a journey to reduce our use of FD&C colors across the remainder of our portfolio," Pedro Navio, North America president of Heinz Kraft, said in a release.

Earlier this year, the Food and Drug Administration announced a ban on one popular food dye, Red 3. Companies have until January 2027 to remove artificial color from their products to legally sell them in the United States.

Several other food dyes, including Blue 1, Yellow 5, and Yellow 6, remain relatively common in the U.S. But experts told The Cool Down that these artificial colors, which are typically made from petroleum, can pose a health risk to consumers, particularly children.

Kraft Heinz said, depending on the product, it will either remove colors that don't impact the user's experience, use natural colors in place of artificial ones, or create new colors if a natural replacement doesn't currently exist.

This is just one of the many changes Kraft Heinz has made in recent years. The company invested 185,000 hours in research and development to create a new plastic bottle cap, now used in the United Kingdom, that is more easily recyclable. It has also tested making ketchup bottles out of wood pulp, in an attempt to use less plastic and promote more recyclable goods.

