Luxury hotels roll out major change to common in-room amenity: 'Provides the premium look and feel needed'

"Until now, there has been a sense of disillusionment."

by Alyssa Ochs

by Alyssa Ochs


Photo Credit: iStock

Kopu Water, a premium water brand, is helping luxury hotel brands like Marriott and Hilton reduce their single-use plastic waste. 

As Packaging World reported, Kopu offers a sustainable solution to hotels through a bottled water program without the need for glass packaging. When hotels partner with Kopu, they get lightweight and recyclable aluminum bottles for guests' water, plus a built-in recycling system. 

In the past, the hospitality industry's bottled water largely came from European brands that were shipped to the U.S. in glass bottles. Most of those glass bottles ended up in overcrowded landfills, where they contributed to planet-overheating pollution

"Creating a bottle that provides the premium look and feel needed for Kopu's product, and balancing this with the limitations of the production process, is a challenge," Chas Aylsworth from Trivium Packaging, which helped design Kopu's bottles, told Packaging World. 

As a glass alternative, Kopu puts its bottled water in attractive aluminum bottles that are convenient and cost-effective to recycle. Kopu's aluminum bottles weigh 80% less than glass counterparts, which helps to reduce pollution created during their transport and handling processes. 

To further its sustainability goals, Kopu uses non-toxic inks for bottle printing and provides restaurants and hotels with recycling containers to use. The company keeps track of the aluminum bottles it delivers and collects at each hospitality property and uses this data to refine its low-waste practices. 

From plastic reduction to green construction and EV charging stations, innovative hotel features are helping the hospitality industry shift towards more planet-friendly practices. 

As a hotel guest, you can help advance these initiatives by supporting brands that share your sustainability values. You can also be mindful of your plastic use when you travel and bring reusable options when possible.

Kopu's website contains updates about emerging partnerships with new hospitality groups, fashion designers, and various organizations. 

"Until now, there has been a sense of disillusionment about the amount of landfill waste created by their operations and a powerlessness to effect change," said Kopu co-founder Justin Mahy. 

"Kopu is providing a turnkey solution that does not take additional resources and makes the simple switch, from glass packaging that is likely to end up in a landfill, to aluminum packaging that is guaranteed to be recycled."

