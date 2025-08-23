Commercial fishing companies hit with shocking allegations by US government: 'Substantial threat'

It's a clear message to anyone trying to dodge the rules.

An Anchorage, Alaska, U.S. Federal District Court has entered final judgment against three Alaska-based commercial fishing companies for repeated pollution violations. The complaint? Using an illegal discharge system to pump oily bilge waste into the sea, sometimes every single day.

What's happening?

According to Baird Maritime, the court entered default judgments against the company manager, Corey Potter, and the companies Knot EZ, Aleutian Tendering, and Alaska Tendering Company. The Knot EZ — a U.S.-flagged fish tendering vessel — violated the Clean Water Act, which prohibits releasing oil and other hazardous substances into U.S. waters.

These companies operated in Bristol Bay, ferrying catches from fishing vessels to coastal processing plants. But during a Coast Guard response to a distress call from the Knot EZ in Kodiak Harbor, investigators uncovered evidence of the ship regularly discharging oily waste directly into the water.

The Coast Guard called the ship a "substantial threat to the safety of the waterway and the marine environment." The Knot EZ has since been taken out of service and removed from the ocean.

Why is this judgment important?

Oily bilge water contains fuel, lubricants, cleaning agents, and other toxic chemicals. When dumped into the ocean, it can form slicks that coat marine life, suffocate fish eggs, poison shellfish beds, and disrupt the delicate food chain.

In Bristol Bay — one of the world's richest wild salmon habitats — even small amounts of oil pollution can have long-lasting effects on fish populations, local fisheries, and the communities that depend on them.

Illegal dumping doesn't just hurt the fish and birds that get caught in the mess — it also wipes out years of effort to keep U.S. waters healthy. That kind of pollution makes it harder for responsible fishing crews to make a living, especially in places where clean water is the key to a strong catch.

What's being done about it?

The court hit the companies in this case with more than $1 million in penalties, and it permanently removed the Knot EZ from service — ending the vessel's runs for good. That's a win for Bristol Bay — and a clear message to anyone trying to dodge the rules.

The Clean Water Act lets the government go after polluters, but everyday folks have power here, too. Choosing seafood from reliable sources, speaking up about where it comes from, and supporting groups that protect our waters can all help keep the ocean healthier.

When corporations choose shortcuts that put profits over the planet, enforcement — combined with informed consumer choices — can help ensure the water stays safe for both wildlife and the communities who depend on it.

