Onlooker sparks outrage with photo of NFL owner's massive yacht docked in their city: 'Burn it'

"Where's an iceberg when you need one?"

A Reddit user shared two photos in the r/NewOrleans subreddit of a massive yacht parked at the docks that rubbed many people the wrong way.

They captioned it "Kismet yacht, day and night."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

According to Superyacht Fan, Kismet is a $360 million yacht that costs around $30 million a year to run. It belongs to Shahid Khan, who owns the Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham FC as well as Flex-N-Gate, which supplies auto parts, and is co-owner of All Elite Wrestling.

"The tender costs as much as my truck," one Redditor commented. (A tender is a smaller craft meant to support a superyacht.)

Another user replied, "Burn it."

Superyachts such as this one aren't only a symbol of something most people will never be able to attain. Some consider them a waste of money, and these humongous vessels also negatively impact the environment.

While there are only a limited number of superyachts in the world — approximately 6,000 — the top 300 of this kind of boat emit about 285,000 tons of carbon dioxide yearly. This contributes to heat-trapping atmospheric gases, which are increasingly warming the planet.

This isn't the only pollution superyachts are responsible for, either. They're also a significant contributor to noise and light pollution, which can disturb people and marine life.

Yachts and other boats release wastewater into the ocean, too.

The good news is that the yacht industry is making strides toward more sustainable yachting by seeking alternatives to diesel engines and using more sustainable materials onboard.

"Rear ramp is just low enough for an alligator to climb on board," another commenter stated, to which someone else replied, "Fingers crossed."

One Redditor simply said, "Where's an iceberg when you need one?"

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.