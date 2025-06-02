  • Business Business

Energy firm makes multi-million-dollar investments in pursuit of floating power plants: 'Breakthrough technologies'

by Patrick Long
While many large companies continue to harm our planet with their excessive pollution and endless waste, it's important to remember that some organizations are seeking real solutions. According to PR Newswire, energy company Kinetics is one of those organizations. It has recently invested big money in two promising new planet-friendly projects.    

Kinetics is a brand-new company focused on renewable energy and floating liquid natural gas assets. It's backed by Karpowership, a Turkish floating power plant company committed to providing affordable, clean energy to communities around the world. Kinetics' new investments are intended to push the energy, mining, and maritime sectors toward innovation and decarbonization.

The first investment was in a Canadian cleantech waste-to-value company, Exterra. Kinetics co-invested in a $20 million Series A financing round that will go to boosting Exterra's Hub I project. Hub I is designed to capture carbon pollution from industrial sources and the atmosphere and store it permanently. The project also aims to extract useful minerals like nickel and magnesium from mineral waste and contribute to a circular economy

The second investment was another $20 million Series A financing round co-investment, this time in a U.S.-based green hydrogen company, Power to Hydrogen. The money will go to the company's global market expansion, allowing it to share its innovations in affordable, accessible green hydrogen production with the planet. 

"These partnerships reflect our strategic vision to support breakthrough technologies that go beyond innovative electricity generation — enabling sustainable fuels, cleaner industries, and circular resource use," the general manager of Kinetics, Mehmet Katmer, says. "We're proud to back innovators that are reshaping how the world produces, stores, and consumes energy."

Investment in these renewable energy sources isn't just a path toward protecting our planet, either. A recent study found that switching to renewable energy would actually reduce energy costs by nearly 60% and energy demands by more than 54%. On top of that, social costs like healthcare and environmental damages decreased by almost 92%. That just sounds like a shrewd business decision.

