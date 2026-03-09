Viewers disgusted after Kim Kardashian shares photos of her clothing store: 'Looks like a Bond villain's lair'

"It's giving kidnapped and stored in a warehouse until the villain returns."

Kim Kardashian is testing the waters in Seoul, South Korea, with the NikeSKIMS pop-up, which is open from Feb. 26 to March 9.

Consumers who spotted images of the pop-up on the reality star's Instagram were not too happy with the design. One user took to the r/KUWTKsnark subreddit to share their dismay, captioning it: "It's giving cold dungeon."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Elle reported the Nike and SKIMS partnership in February 2025, and the latest collection with Nike for spring is ballet-inspired. However, the pop-up has no spring or ballet vibes in the decor. The images show a cold, warehouse-looking store with a silver ceiling and displays, and brown walls and floor.

In another image, the floor features a woman working out, and there's a brown circular sofa.

While the goal may be to tap into a new market, the design isn't gaining many fans, and pop-ups like this can leave a lot more behind than just brand recognition.

According to Bamboodu's eco-friendly shop blog, many of the displays, signs, and lighting get discarded once the pop-up closes. All of these items can end up in landfills. Pop-ups like these also encourage mass consumption because people want the latest trends. According to Business Waste, in the U.S., 11 million tons of textile waste end up in landfills annually.

According to Forbes, non-natural materials can take decades to decompose in a landfill — "polyester can take 20-200 years to decompose, while nylon may persist for 30 to 40 years."

Additionally, blended fabrics break down at different rates and also break down into microplastics.

Kardashian herself is guilty of mass consumption, as evident in her closet having 30,000 pieces. Reality stars and influencers work in a space where they are expected to wear a different item every time they step out the door. The images may look glamorous, but they overlook where all these clothes go after they've been worn.

As for the NikeSKIMS pop-up, users were getting scary movie vibes.

One Redditor said, "This looks like a Bond villain's lair."

Another commented, "It's giving kidnapped and stored in a warehouse until the villain returns."

