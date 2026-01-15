Kim Kardashian in hot water after newly surfaced records reveal unbelievable activity: 'Doing rich things'

Commenters highlighted how out of touch this level of wealth can appear.

How celebrities use their wealth often fascinates and frustrates the general public, particularly when it comes to private jet travel. The subreddit r/CelebrityJets is dedicated to tracking celebrity jet use and detailing flight distances, fuel consumption, and associated carbon pollution.

Kim Kardashian's private jet was recently highlighted in a post documenting a flight taken at the end of 2025. The flight reportedly lasted just 10 minutes, consuming 87 gallons (or 581 pounds) of jet fuel and producing approximately 0.91 tons of carbon pollution.

Many Reddit users expressed disbelief that such a short trip was taken by air when it could have been completed by car in a relatively short amount of time.

Some commenters speculated that the flight may have been a routine repositioning flight, which is common when aircraft need to be stored or serviced at different airports.

Regardless of the reason, the environmental impacts remain the same.

Excess carbon pollution disrupts the planet's natural climate balance and contributes to global warming. By releasing carbon at a faster rate than Earth can naturally absorb, human activity places increasing strain on the environment.

Kardashian's 10-minute flight is not an isolated incident among the wealthy. Other articles, such as this one and this one, highlight similar patterns among celebrities such as Taylor Swift and Luke Bryan, drawing attention to the cumulative environmental impact of frequent private jet use.

Transportation accounts for more than 16.2% of global carbon pollution, making it a significant area for potential change. While celebrities and the ultra-wealthy have a disproportionate impact, this is not solely a climate issue for them.

Individuals at all income levels can make more intentional travel choices. This guide dives into suggestions to help reduce personal carbon impacts, like renting EVs and hopping on a train rather than a plane when possible.

Commenters highlighted how out of touch this level of wealth can appear, with remarks such as "Doing rich things," and "Nice, 3 months' worth of gas for my Prius, and I commute 250 miles a week."

