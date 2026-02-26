Kid Rock ignites backlash after details surface about his concert tickets: 'Who is paying [this]?'

"If you're comfortable charging that much, stand on it."

Kid Rock fired back at journalists who wrote about the eye-popping ticket prices for premium seats on his concert tour, telling them God will have the final say, Variety reported.

The musician lashed out online after outlets ran stories about $5,000 tickets for his Freedom 250 Tour. The response spread quickly on Reddit and other platforms, where fans and critics weighed in on both the cost and his reaction.

In his post, Rock blamed what he called "fake liberal media" for twisting the story. "They know damn well that's not the full story," he wrote. He laid out the breakdown: Only 20 first-class seats exist per venue, with four per row across five rows. Row 1 costs $5,000 a seat, Row 2 $4,000, and so on, down to $1,000 in Row 5.

"I WILL pray for them, but I know that sooner or later God will cut 'em down," Rock said of the reporters who covered the pricing.

Lawn spots cost $50, and reserved seats range from $100 in the back to $200 and then $500 in the front. The first-class label doesn't come with any perks; you just pay for proximity. If all 20 of those premium spots sell at their listed prices instead of $500, Rock will bring in an extra $50,000 each show.

Sales numbers paint a telling picture. At the May 1 Dallas opener, not a single $5,000 seat had moved at the time Variety checked. A handful of the lower premium rows had buyers, but $200 appears to be the sweet spot for most fans, with full rows in that tier already claimed at some stops.

Reddit users didn't hold back.

"Who is paying $5k for Kid Rock tickets in 2026?" one asked.

Another had a sharper take, writing: "The wildest part is acting like the media is attacking him for something they made up, when they're literally just quoting the listed ticket prices. If you're comfortable charging that much, stand on it. Don't turn it into a holy war because people noticed."

