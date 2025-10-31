Kid Rock faces backlash over hard-to-believe photo: 'Gross'

An image of a private jet featuring a crude middle-finger decal has ignited controversy on Reddit after a user in the subreddit r/thebulwark discovered the aircraft flying from Nashville to Phoenix.

"Hard to believe this is allowed," wrote the OP in the caption of their post.

Redditors quickly identified the jet as belonging to Kid Rock, the American musician and singer. Many users expressed disgust at the offensive insignia and disappointment that the artist would use his wealth and platform in such a way.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Admitting that I did buy a concert ticket once in the late 90s, I'd expect him to have a comfortable retirement, but not for F-you money. What a country," one commenter remarked.

But it's not only the indecent imagery that draws criticism, as many private jets have faced backlash within the last decade. Private jet pollution disproportionately contributes to the changing climate while affecting those least responsible for it.

According to Oxfam, "Private jets burn far more carbon per passenger than commercial flights," and a private jet flight from London to Paris, just 291 miles, is six times more polluting per passenger than a commercial flight. The distance between Nashville, Tennessee, and Phoenix, Arizona is 1,635 miles, meaning the pollution from this travel is exponentially higher.

As Oxfam noted, "The global working class, who have the lowest emissions, face the worst of this crisis."

Environmentalists point out that the richest 1% are responsible for the vast majority of global emissions, driving the climate crisis.

A 2023 Oxfam report revealed that pollution from the wealthiest 1% is sufficient to cause 1.3 million excess deaths due to heat exposure alone. This deepening dive has been termed "climate inequality," and has led organizations such as Oxfam and Greenpeace to impose taxes on private jets and superyachts to curb the environmental damage.

Redditors in the comments continued to voice concern over the apathy from Kid Rock.

"Gross," one commenter succinctly wrote.

