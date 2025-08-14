New image reveals Kia could soon launch transforming EV: 'Something I want to see more of'

Kia's futuristic electric van may soon hit American roads, according to The Korean Car Blog. The Kia PV5 prototype was recently spotted by Instagram user Chris Higa (@chrisediting) undergoing testing in Arizona, a sign that the automaker could be preparing the multipurpose electric vehicle for a U.S. release.

The PV5 isn't your average electric van. It's the first major launch in Kia's Platform Beyond Vehicle initiative, which is centered on flexibility. Thanks to its modular upper body design, the PV5 can morph from a passenger shuttle to a cargo van, delivery vehicle, or even robotaxi. It's essentially one vehicle with many uses, making it a cost-effective and eco-friendly option for fleet operators, small businesses, and rideshare companies.

Kia's desert test run is a big deal. Arizona's extreme heat pushes EV battery systems to their limits, and testing there is usually a sign that a vehicle is being prepared for the North American market. If the PV5 makes it stateside, it'll join a growing list of EV options available to U.S. drivers. EVs come with benefits such as lower fuel costs, minimal maintenance, and zero tailpipe pollution — plus, they're quieter and offer smoother drives than their gas-powered cousins.

While some critics worry about the pollution tied to EV battery production, data shows the bigger picture favors EVs over internal combustion engine vehicles. ICE vehicles release about 350 grams of carbon per mile over their lifetimes, compared to just 200 for EVs running on the average U.S. grid. Plus, EV battery materials can be recycled, unlike fossil fuels, which are burned and lost forever.

EV ownership can be even cheaper for drivers who install solar panels at home. Charging with solar power can lower monthly costs when compared to using public stations or relying on the grid. For anyone interested in exploring this option, EnergySage offers vetted quotes from local solar providers and can help homeowners save up to $10,000 on installations.

Social media users have already taken notice of the PV5's flexible design and sleek test images. "That van is something I want to see more of. Hope it becomes available in U.S.," one Instagrammer commented. Another added: "It would be interesting to see! If sold in the U.S. to compete with the VW ID Buzz, it could make vans/minivans popular again." A third chimed in, saying, "I'd drive it."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.