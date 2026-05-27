Kia's last cheap gas car is headed for extinction as a $20,000 EV moves in

It could offer more variety to an already expanding EV market.

Kia's cheapest new car in Europe and the United Kingdom may soon be phased out, but a new electric vehicle is expected to take its place.

According to a report from Electrek, the automaker's tiny Picanto gas car is unlikely to survive upcoming zero-carbon-pollution rules, and a new entry-level EV to start at around €20,000 ($23,261) is expected to take its place by 2030.

The Kia Picanto has long served as an affordable city car, with prices of €17,590 ($20,458) in Germany and £17,095 ($19,982) in the U.K. Despite its relatively low price, it is still a purely gas-powered vehicle, which is becoming a major issue in markets moving toward electrification.

In the U.K., the Picanto is the only remaining city car sold with a gas-only setup. Under the government's Zero Emission Vehicle mandate, every vehicle will need at least some level of hybridization by 2030, and by 2035, all new cars must be fully electric.

Ted Lee, Kia's executive vice president, told Auto Express there is "no way" to package the batteries, electric motors, and other components in the Picanto.

Converting the Picanto to an EV or hybrid would be difficult given its small size. To replace it, the company is planning an EV alternative expected by 2030 that would be positioned as a cheaper alternative to the recently launched EV2.

The EV2 is priced around $30,500 in Germany and $32,500 in the U.K., and if Kia can launch an even lower-cost EV to replace the Picanto, it could offer more variety to an already expanding EV market.

EVs generally spare drivers the cost of gasoline and typically require less routine maintenance than gas cars. Even if the upfront price ends up slightly above the Picanto's, lower ownership costs could help narrow the gap over time.

If it comes to fruition, the proposed Picanto replacement would be the brand's most affordable EV offering in these markets.

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